Georgia State announces new dates for two games, another postponement

A make-up date was announced Thursday for two Georgia State basketball games, one for the men and one for the women. Both games are set for Feb. 16.
The Georgia State men will travel to Troy for a 7 p.m. ET start. The Georgia State women will play host to Troy at 6 p.m. at the GSU Sports Arena.
Georgia State also announced that its women’s basketball make-up game against Coastal Carolina scheduled for Feb. 2 was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Coastal Carolina program. No make-up was announced.
Each Georgia State team had games scheduled against Troy on Jan. 8-9. The schools tried to find a way for each team to make up both games from that weekend, but the schools and the Sun Belt Conference concluded that it wouldn’t be feasible, so only one of the two will be played.
The Georgia State men next are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at home against Appalachian State, the first of two games that weekend. The other is set for 4 p.m. Feb. 6.
The GSU women’s next games are at home against South Alabama at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 5 p.m. Friday.