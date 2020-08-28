SEC announces sideline, game-day restrictions for football

4. School bands will be allowed. So, yes, the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band is coming. But it won’t march and won’t likely be 400 strong, as per usual. The SEC’s guidelines allow for bands to attend the games but not to perform on the field before, after or at halftime. Likewise, there will be no presentations or recognitions of any kind done on the field.

5. As expected by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), press boxes will be limited to no more than 50% capacity for media covering games. Postgame press conferences will be conducted via digital conference call, with the reporters remaining in the press boxes or remotely.

6. The home team’s facilities staff will be required to disinfect both the home and visiting team spaces utilizing SEC-approved chemicals and methods. The spaces include the locker rooms, coaches’ rooms, training rooms, sideline areas, coaches’ booths and any additional areas provided to either team. Areas and equipment is then required to be locked down until Thursday or Friday prior to game day. Once both teams have accessed their spaces, only team staff are allowed inside the spaces and no outside individuals, including television personnel, are allowed access.

So far there are no specific SEC guidelines for the number of fans that can attend games, other than the seating must adhere to local and federal social-distancing recommendations. Georgia’s Sanford Stadium will be set up at 25% capacity, or a total of about 23,000 spectators.

“Following advice of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, we continue to develop policies intended to provide a healthy return to competition,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement released Friday. “Some of these are difficult decisions but are a reality of our circumstances, and we will continue to develop and refine policies as we monitor issues related to COVID-19.”