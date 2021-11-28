ajc logo
Wofford edges Georgia in men’s basketball

Georgia head coach Tom Crean looks at his notes during a recent game. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)
Georgia head coach Tom Crean looks at his notes during a recent game. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Wofford had four players in double-figure scoring, all starters, en route to a 68-65 men’s basketball victory over host Georgia Sunday at Stegman Coliseum.

Kario Oquendo missed 3-pointer at the buzzer as Georgia fell to 2-5 on the season. Jabri Abdur-Rahim had a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers, Jailyn Ingram had 13 points and Oquendo finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Georgia committed 19 turnovers that led to 22 points for Wofford.

Max Klesmit led Wofford (5-2) with 17 points.

Georgia next hosts Memphis on Wednesday.

