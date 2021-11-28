Wofford edges Georgia in men’s basketball

Kario Oquendo missed 3-pointer at the buzzer as Georgia fell to 2-5 on the season. Jabri Abdur-Rahim had a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers, Jailyn Ingram had 13 points and Oquendo finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Georgia committed 19 turnovers that led to 22 points for Wofford.