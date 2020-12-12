With more third-down magic, legend of Georgia QB JT Daniels grows

As he has done since taking over as Georgia’s quarterback Nov. 21, Daniels’ best work came on third downs. On the most critical down in football, Daniels is now 16-of-19 passing for 270 yards and six touchdowns. That’s an 84 percent completion percentage.

For the game, the Bulldogs were 8-of-11 on third downs, while Daniels individually was 5-of-7 passing for 120 yards, with all five completions going for first downs and two for touchdowns.

The best demonstration of that Saturday was a 31-yard TD pass to Pickens on third-and-10 on the Bulldogs’ opening possession of the second half. Coupled with Pickens’ TD on a one-minute drive to end the first half, that staked Georgia to a 14-point lead that would only grow from there.

“That was a game-changer, going from having to none of the momentum on the road to now the momentum’s in our favor for the whole second half,” Daniels said.

This came against a Missouri defense that led the SEC on third down.

“We went out today and did a pretty good job on third down,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “That’s a big challenge every game.”

Both Daniels and Smart were giddy after the game, which was played in 30-degree temperatures with increasing mist, then rain, as the quarters progressed. But the Bulldogs not only stood up to both the elements and Missouri’s salty defense, they actually got better as the game went along.

“Every game for us should be a statement game,” Daniels said. “It’s something coach Smart talks about: People can say what they want, but we don’t listen to it. We’re wearing earmuffs and blinders and focused on us and playing football. We’ve got a team of guys that love the sport, love the game, and we just compete no matter what the situation or record is.”

Daniels was asked if the performance Saturday stood as a statement for the Bulldogs or what they’re trying to do under first-year coordinator Todd Monken.

Daniels was, of course, a late addition to the team when he transferred to Georgia from Southern Cal over the summer. And he was an even later addition to the lineup as the Bulldogs delayed playing him until they were sure he was sufficiently recovered from two offseason knee surgeries.

Clearly, Daniels’ right knee is fine. As for the debate that Georgia could have or should have played Daniels earlier, that probably will never end.

Smart was asked if Daniels is the primary difference for the sudden explosive nature of Monken’s offense.

“There’s no way to put a barometer on that, even if I had a crystal ball,” Smart said. “I certainly think that there’s two combinations: JT is throwing the ball accurately, which is helping, and everyone is playing in coach Monken’s for the ninth game, and the freshmen are growing up. So, I’ve said repeatedly, JT is doing a tremendous job, and I’m not going to take anything away from JT. But I’m also going to recognize George Pickens being healthy, Warren McClendon being an older tackle, Jermaine Burton growing up. There are so many factors when you’re hearing plays and concepts for the 50th time instead of the fifth time.”

In the meantime, the legend of JT Daniels only grows.