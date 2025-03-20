Georgia Bulldogs
Who’s more bulldog-like, Gonzaga’s Spike or UGA’s Hairy Dawg? An expert weighs in

Georgia mascot Hairy Dawg and fans put their hands in the air as a Georgia player attempts a free throw during Georgia’s game against South Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
57 minutes ago

WICHITA, Kan. — In an NCAA Tournament meeting of Bulldogs, Georgia has this much going for it — the endorsement of the Bulldog Club of America.

Not a name, image and likeness collective, the Bulldog Club of America is dedicated to the “thoughtful and careful breeding of the English Bulldog in America,” according to the group’s website.

In a critical breakdown of Thursday’s first-round matchup, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution turned to the club to render a verdict on which costumed bulldog mascot in Thursday’s matchup between Gonzaga and UGA is truer to the breed.

Is it Spike (Gonzaga) or Hairy Dawg (UGA)?

The issue did not give pause (or paws) to Annette Nobles, the club’s media chair.

Wrote Nobles in an email, “The Georgia Bulldog is the hands down winner, because the ONLY acceptable colors according to the official standard are white, red, fawn, fallow, or any combination of these.”

The bad news for Gonzaga Bulldogs supporters — Spike is gray, a color most unbecoming a bulldog.

So much so that the Canadian Kennel Club does not permit the registration of gray bulldogs, Nobles said. When gray bulldogs are entered into American Kennel Club shows, they can be disqualified on the basis of their color alone.

Meanwhile, Hairy Dawg might be considered tan, Nobles said, a most acceptable color for the breed.

According to Nobles, the reason for the opposition to gray and other non-official colors is that dogs of rare colors have become popular to the point that less ethical breeders try to produce them without regard for their health. Nobles said that gray bulldogs have sold for $30,000.

“They’re only worried about getting a certain color,” she said. “This has damaged the breed, period.”

Gonzaga mascot Spike the Bulldog performs for fans before an NCAA college basketball game againstKentucky, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

We should note that Nobles hails from Cochran, about an hour south of Macon. But, not much of a sports fan, she affirms that her loyalties are to the bulldog breed, not the Bulldog teams. Nobles, in fact, is a co-owner of Winter is Coming, a bulldog who was the Non-Sporting Group winner at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia in 2021 and twice received an order of merit at the Westminster Dog Show in New York.

In sum: Spike and his gray coloring can make his retreat to Washington. Tan-colored Hairy Dawg for the win.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

