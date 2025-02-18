Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Where Georgia basketball stands in SEC home stretch

Georgia fans react after Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) made a three-point basket during the second half of their win against South Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 71-60. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia fans react after Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) made a three-point basket during the second half of their win against South Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 71-60. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Jack Leo
2 hours ago

ATHENS — Georgia basketball’s SEC “bye week” came later than most, but the team finally has a chance to take a breath before making a closing NCAA Tournament argument.

The Bulldogs (16-10, 4-9 SEC) have five conference games and an SEC Tournament to prove itself worthy of its first March Madness selection since 2015. UGA still is considered a bubble team by many national projections, but it did fall to the wrong side of the fence after losses to Texas A&M and Missouri last week.

Georgia was listed as one of the “First Four Out” in “Bracketology” updates from ESPN, CBS Sports and USAToday to start the week.

The Bulldogs have slowly slid lower in projections for weeks as they have gone deeper into the SEC gauntlet. Once ranked No. 23 in the nation, Georgia is now 13th in the SEC and well out of the Top 25.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs

UGA’s best selling points are its NET ranking and strength of schedule. Both sit well within the top 64 in the country, and both are factors the tournament selection committee considers during its decision-making process.

Georgia holds the No. 39 spot in the NET rankings with the No. 28 strength of schedule, according to WarrenNolan.com.

All of UGA’s 10 losses are in the first quadrant of the NET’s evaluation system, marking a high-quality opponent. But successful NCAA Tournament resumes are built on wins in Quad 1 games, with losses in the top quadrant serving as a supporting factor.

ExploreCunningham: Breaking down Georgia basketball's NCAA resume

The Bulldogs lost several crucial SEC opportunities that could have changed their season projection, namely against Arkansas and Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks started 0-5 in the conference before beating Georgia 68-65 in January. They are now projected to make the tournament in all three aforementioned brackets.

Mississippi State came into Athens two Saturdays ago looking for an SEC spark, and got it by a 76-75 decision. The maroon Bulldogs are firmly established as a No. 6/7 seed in the brackets.

Georgia can still erase its past struggles with a strong finish in the final stretch of the SEC season. The Bulldogs face No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Florida in their next two games before taking on three unranked teams before the conference tournament.

UGA has not faced consecutive unranked teams since conference play began. Georgia finishes the season with trips to Texas and South Carolina before its season finale at home against Vanderbilt.

Georgia tips off at Auburn’s Neville Arena at 4 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2, according to the team website.

About the Author

Jack Leo
More Stories

Keep Reading

Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots over Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

Georgia back on wrong side of men’s NCAA Tournament bubble

The Bulldogs haven’t been part of March Madness since 2015.

Georgia baseball keeps national ranking in top polls after 3-1 start to season

Georgia’s expectations entering its second season under coach Wes Johnson are much higher than they were to start 2024.

Georgia basketball falls to No. 21 Missouri, suffers third straight SEC loss

The Latest

The with home stands full with Georgia fans, Georgia’s Dylan Goldstein hits a sacrifice fly scoring Georgia’s Tre Phelps (not pictured) during the sixth inning against Army in the NCAA division I baseball Athens Regional at Foley Field, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 8-7. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia baseball player sues NCAA for extra season of eligibility

1h ago

How Georgia baseball’s Wes Johnson combines analytics, ‘wizard’ knowledge

Staff changes made for Georgia Bulldogs’ NIL program, Classic City Collective

Featured

Laurence Walker, a volunteer with the Cajun Navy Relief, left, takes two volunteers out on his boat on Lake Oconee to search for Gary Jones, Tuesday, February, 18, 2024, in Eatonton, Ga. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and an Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over a week ago, Saturday Feb. 8th. The body of Wilson was found Sunday, Feb. 9th and Jones has not been found. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

United Cajun Navy joins Lake Oconee search for missing Westminster coach

The search for a Westminster coach and teacher has entered the 11th day.

2h ago

Mass layoffs at Atlanta-based CDC spread shock

The shock waves are spreading after more than 1,000 employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were fired over the weekend.

Speed cameras in Ga. school zones raking in money. 100 lawmakers say no more

The automated devices have led to millions of dollars in fines for drivers in the last few years.