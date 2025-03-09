Weekend wrap: Georgia baseball sweeps Columbia in homer-fest, final pre-SEC series

The Bulldogs definitely run, bunt and score in more ways in 2025, but the long ball has been the core through four weeks. Georgia entered the weekend with 34 homers – the second-most in the country – and hit 11 more against Columbia.

“It’s kind of what the game calls for, like, today, the wind is blowing in, and we still hit three home runs,” outfielder Nolan McCarthy said. “I just think it’s playing with ourselves. It’s not any style of ball, but it’s more playing Georgia baseball.”

Johnson also said he would have to ‘Moneyball’ to replace Condon’s production in 2025, and his plan has been cashing out plenty thus far.

Ryland Zaborowski and Robbie Burnett headlined a group of veteran transfers brought in to bring power throughout Georgia’s lineup.

Zaborowski submitted a strong case for SEC Player of the Week, finishing with six home runs and 18 RBI in four games this week.

“We asked Zabo today if he was human, I mean, he only had one homer,” Johnson quipped. “He’s the model player off the field, so to speak. He does everything to take care of his body right.”

Zaborowski, whose 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame is similar to Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, hammered five of those homers in the three games against Columbia.

The Miami of Ohio transfer hit 6 of 12 with five runs scored on the weekend. Zaborowski also popped a homer in his first game of the week, a go-ahead three-run shot to overpower Georgia State.

Burnett, who couples his power with blazing speed, mashed three of his five home runs this week against Columbia. The UNC Asheville transfer homered in all three games against the Lions.

Burnett hit 5 of 9 on the weekend with nine RBI, including a career-high five-RBI day on Sunday.

Burnett also leads the team with 10 stolen bases this season.

McCarthy, another veteran transfer from Kentucky, hit a three-run homer of his own on Sunday.

Georgia’s final damage total for the weekend was 11 home runs, 33 hits and 39 runs.

The Bulldogs needed another big weekend from the offense as their pitching continued to struggle. Columbia scored three earned runs on Friday starter Charlie Goldstein and scored four more on Saturday starter Leighton Finley.

Georgia allowed at least one homer in all five games this week.

Matthew Hoskins opened the Sunday win with two scoreless innings before Alton Davis II allowed six runs on two homers in the third inning. Hoskins has been a bright spot for Georgia’s bullpen so far this season.

The junior’s velocity made him an instant impact reliever for UGA when he was a freshman. Hoskins has battled injuries throughout the last two seasons, but Johnson says he expects the third-year Bulldog to handle many high-pressure SEC situations.

“You’re going to see Matthew Hoskins pitch meaningful innings for Georgia, especially when we get into league play,” Johnson said. “You probably saw glimpses of it his freshman year, and obviously coming off surgery and everything else last year, we didn’t get to pitch him as much as we wanted to, and I’m just really happy with where he’s at right now.”

Relievers Tyler McLoughlin and DJ Radtke helped calm the Lions’ bats before turning it over to closer Brian Curley, who allowed an earned run in two innings.

Curley earned his second save this season to finish the sweep.

The Bulldogs will play one final nonconference game before its SEC opener, hosting East Tennessee State at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. UGA will its pre-SEC schedule with 20 games played, the most in the SEC.

“It’s good to see the guys have to persevere, have to fight, have to continue to stay locked in because after that first inning, it’s easy to just coast,” Johnson said.

Kentucky and Georgia will open SEC play at 6 p.m. on Friday at Foley Field. The Wildcats swept the Bulldogs to open SEC action last season.