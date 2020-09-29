Vols at Bulldogs game start to be determined

The SEC announced start times and television networks for Oct. 10 games, the third weekend of the SEC regular season.
CBS, however, exercised a six-day selection option and will televise either the Tennessee at Georgia game or the Florida at Texas A&M game. CBS will announce its selection after games of Oct. 3.
Game times (all Eastern) are:
- Noon (SEC Network) - South Carolina at Vanderbilt
- Noon (ESPN) or 3:30 p.m. (CBS) - Florida at Texas A&M
- Noon (ESPN) or 3:30 p.m. (CBS) - Tennessee at Georgia
- 4 p.m. (SEC Network) - Arkansas at Auburn
- 6 p.m. (ESPN) - Alabama at Ole Miss
- 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network) - Mississippi State at Kentucky
- 9 p.m. (ESPN) - Missouri at LSU