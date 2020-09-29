X

Vols at Bulldogs game start to be determined

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart addresses what expectations he has for his team after 27-point victory margin in season opener at Arkansas.

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The SEC announced start times and television networks for Oct. 10 games, the third weekend of the SEC regular season.

CBS, however, exercised a six-day selection option and will televise either the Tennessee at Georgia game or the Florida at Texas A&M game. CBS will announce its selection after games of Oct. 3.

Game times (all Eastern) are:

  • Noon (SEC Network) - South Carolina at Vanderbilt
  • Noon (ESPN) or 3:30 p.m. (CBS) - Florida at Texas A&M
  • Noon (ESPN) or 3:30 p.m. (CBS) - Tennessee at Georgia
  • 4 p.m. (SEC Network) - Arkansas at Auburn
  • 6 p.m. (ESPN) - Alabama at Ole Miss
  • 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network) - Mississippi State at Kentucky
  • 9 p.m. (ESPN) - Missouri at LSU

