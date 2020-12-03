Warren McClendon continuing family legacy at Georgia

The following week against Auburn, McClendon got the start, though Condon replaced him in the second half when McClendon left the game with a cramp issue. Since then, McClendon has been the starter and has played every offensive snap in the past four games.

“(I’m) just taking it week by week,” McClendon said. “Just getting better every week. In Arkansas, Owen started. When (coach Kirby Smart) called my name, I had to be ready.”

McClendon said he didn’t think much last year about when he’d get the starting nod, but it seems likely that he didn’t expect it would be this soon. But Georgia had to replace four starting offensive linemen this season, and McClendon was in position to step into the starting spot at right tackle.

“I didn’t think about (starting),” McClendon said. “I just went out there to get better and just learn from the older guys. When my name was called, I was ready to go.”

Looking ahead to next season, McClendon has already identified that he wants to improve on his run blocking and keeping his pad level low when going up against defensive linemen. As one of the youngest starters on the offensive line this year, McClendon will have plenty of time to continue to improve in his starting job.

And as he does that, he’ll also be cementing the McClendon family legacy at Georgia.