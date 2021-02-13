Warrants issued for Georgia’s Demetris Robertson

Robertson, a senior, is at the center on an investigation into the theft of a parking boot in the East Campus Deck between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 8 a.m. last Monday, of which he is the alleged perpetrator, as reported by the UGA Parking Services.

The former 5-star receiver from Savannah Christian has struggled to get on track at Georgia after transferring back to his home state following a season at Cal in 2016. He caught just 12 passes for 110 yards last season, losing his starting job for most of the 2020 season. Robertson started in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and had just 1 catch for 4 yards.