Warrants issued for Georgia’s Demetris Robertson

Warrants for Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson were issued earlier this week on the felony charge of interference with government property and the misdemeanor charge of theft by taking, according to the University of Georgia Police Department log.
Robertson, a senior, is at the center on an investigation into the theft of a parking boot in the East Campus Deck between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 8 a.m. last Monday, of which he is the alleged perpetrator, as reported by the UGA Parking Services.
The former 5-star receiver from Savannah Christian has struggled to get on track at Georgia after transferring back to his home state following a season at Cal in 2016. He caught just 12 passes for 110 yards last season, losing his starting job for most of the 2020 season. Robertson started in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and had just 1 catch for 4 yards.