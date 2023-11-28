Vote: Who will pass for more yards in SEC Championship Game?

Sure it’s Georgia vs. Alabama in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game.
But let’s look at the game within the game. Let’s start with the passing game. Georgia is led by quarterback Carson Beck. Alabama is led by quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Which team do you think will pass for more yards on Saturday? Vote below.
There is still time to vote in Monday’s poll on which team will win the SEC Championship Game. We will be seeking your imput all week. Return each day for a new poll. We will post all the results at the end of the week. Also, we are asking for your photos from SEC Championship Games in the past to showcase your fandom.
