ajc logo
X

VIDEO: Is Georgia ready for season opener against Oregon?

Combined ShapeCaption
AJC's Sarah K. Spencer previews the Bulldogs' opener against Oregon with interviews from players and Coach Kirby Smart. Video by Ryon Horne

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top