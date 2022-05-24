Video: Former UGA football player’s fight with airline employee

Langley, who played at Georgia from 2013-14 before finishing his college career at Lamar, is seen in the video getting into an altercation with a United Airlines employee May 19. The viral video captured the airline worker, who was fired after the incident, receiving several punches from Langley before pausing and striking Langley in the face.

Langley responded with a flurry of punches that sent the airline worker reeling into a front-counter platform. See the entire report of the incident here.