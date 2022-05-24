Video: Former UGA football player’s fight with airline employee

BreakingNews
Acworth man accused of killing ex-wife, shooting her mother has died
The man shown in a shocking video slugging it out with an airline worker at Newark Airport last week has been identified as former University of Georgia football player Brendan Langley.

Langley, who played at Georgia from 2013-14 before finishing his college career at Lamar, is seen in the video getting into an altercation with a United Airlines employee May 19. The viral video captured the airline worker, who was fired after the incident, receiving several punches from Langley before pausing and striking Langley in the face.

Langley responded with a flurry of punches that sent the airline worker reeling into a front-counter platform. See the entire report of the incident here.

