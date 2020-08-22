Vanderbilt first SEC program to suspend football action this preseason

Vanderbilt announced Friday night that the football team’s practice that was scheduled for Friday morning was canceled and all football activities have been halted because of positive tests for the coronavirus.
Vanderbilt officials did not disclose the number of positive tests, and a prepared statement from the Vandy athletic department referenced only “a small number of positive COVID-19 test results.”
The Commodores are the first SEC team reported to have stopped activities since preseason practices began this week around the conference.
Here is the full statement:
“We temporarily paused football activities and cancelled Friday morning’s practice after being made aware of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within our program. The results were determined through our ongoing testing procedures, which are among a number of prevention protocols we have in place to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes and our larger community.
“The student-athletes that tested positive for COVID-19 have been placed in isolation per the university’s protocols. Everyone is working closely with our Public Health Command Center and other health officials to identify close contacts and ensure that they are not interacting with others on campus or in the Nashville community.
“We will continue to follow our safety guidelines and implement additional measures as necessary while we look forward to resuming team activities.”