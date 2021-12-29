UGA’s Salyer faces assignment of his career in matchup with Heisman runner-up

It’s a pass-rushing duo that will keep opponents up at night. With 25 sacks between the two, it’s hard not to have them on your mind, and they’re certainly on Smart’s.

“Regardless of the talent they have, the strain, the desire, the want-to leaks through on the film,” Smart said about the two. “That doesn’t come from a star that was given to you out of high school. That doesn’t come from a reputation you got. That comes from within.”

Smart isn’t the only person with this takeaway. When he talks to other coaches, they give him the same feedback.

“You talk to people that have played them, it’s one of the first things they talk about,” Smart said. “You can tell they push each other. They go against a really good offensive line every day in practice, so those guys are really good competitors, and they’re a huge challenge for our offensive line.

On their own, either could be Salyer’s toughest assignment all season — dealing with both is a monster of its own. Thankfully for Salyer, Georgia has its own cast of talented defenders, a group that Salyer sees often.

“I haven’t seen Aidan Hutchinson one time, but I have been taking reps against him every single day,” Salyer said. “That’s what you come to Georgia for, you get to play against the best every single day.”