UGA swimmer Callie Dickinson wins award as a top SEC scholar-athlete

She has both sides of scholar-athlete covered.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award from the SEC,” Dickinson said in a UGA news release. “I want to thank the Faculty Athletics Representatives for this honor, as well as the University of Georgia’s academics staff for nominating me. I am grateful for the support of my teammates, The Georgia Way, and my coaching staff, especially my head coaches Stefanie Williams Moreno and Jack Bauerle. I will forever be thankful for the University of Georgia and the many opportunities it has provided for me.”

The story behind Dickinson’s story is equally interesting. That Dickinson is even attending UGA is the result of a “flyer” that Bauerle took on her five years ago. At that point, she hadn’t produced the kind of times that typically bring scholarship offers from a powerhouse program such as Georgia. But Bauerle offered Dickinson practically sight unseen on the endorsement of her coach in Virginia.

“Jack Roach is a great, great guy, a long-time national team coach and we were together in Rio (de Janeiro Olympic Games),” the recently retired Bauerle said this week. “I’ll never forget, he called me and said, ‘Jack, do everything you can to get this young lady. She will be great in every way.’ And he was right.”

Bauerle said Dickinson’s accomplishments in the pool are the result of “100% effort, even at 5:30 in the morning. She was exceptional to be with as a coach and obviously she can read and write, too.”

Dickinson qualified for the NCAA Championships in all five of her seasons in Athens. She earned All-American honors six times, including first-team honors in the 800-yard freestyle relay and in the 200-yard butterfly. She medaled four times at the SEC Championships, she won four medals, including a silver medal this season in the 200-yard butterfly. She closed her career with top-10 times in program history in four events: 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard butterfly, and 100-yard butterfly.

Dickinson named an Academic All-American four times and made the SEC’s academic honor roll in all five seasons. At UGA, she received Presidential Scholar honors (4.0 GPA with 14 or more credit hours) three times. She is the president of the UGA chapter of the Blue Key Honor Society, a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, a team representative on the UGA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and a member of the UGA Leadership Education and Development (L.E.A.D.) Academy.

So far, Dickinson has received the 2021 Michael E. Penland Family Research Award for kinesiology, the spring 2022 CURO Research assistantship and the Tucker Dorsey Memorial Scholarship Award for outstanding student leaders at the university. In fall 2021, she was designated as the lead researcher in a mitochondrial capacity study, with the project selected for presentation at two academic conferences.

UGA’s ‘McWhorter’ Recipients

1986 – Virginia Diederich (women’s swimming and diving)

1988 – Linda Leith (women’s swimming and diving)

1989 – Deanne Burnett (women’s swimming and diving)

1991 – Al Parker (men’s tennis)

1997 – Andy DeVooght (men’s swimming and diving)

2000 – Joey Pitts (men’s tennis)

2001 – Kim Black (women’s swimming and diving)

2012 – Wendy Trott (women’s swimming and diving)

2014 – Shannon Vreeland (women’s swimming and diving)

2015 – Maddie Locus (women’s swimming and diving)

2023 – Callie Dickinson (women’s swimming and diving)