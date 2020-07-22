UGA reveals which player will wear the No. 0 jersey this season

The NCAA approved a rule change which will allow the No. 0 jersey to be worn this year by college football teams.
Who will go down in history this season as the UGA player to wear No. 0 in the red and black?
The honor will go to Darnell Washington, a 5-star signee from Las Vegas who will play tight end for the Bulldogs.
This week, UGA updated its football roster on the school’s website, revealing jersey numbers for freshmen and newcomers (i.e. transfers). Here are some numbers of interest:
QB Jamie Newman: He was No. 12 at Wake Forest, but the grad transfer has switched to No. 9 with the Bulldogs.
QB JT Daniels: The USC transfer will wear No. 18, the same digits he had for the Trojans.
DB Kelee Ringo: The freshman from Scottsdale, Ariz., was ranked as the nation's No. 1 cornerback out of high school last season. He will take the No. 5, as senior defensive lineman Julian Rochester will switch from No. 5 to No. 89 this season.
OL Broderick Jones: The 5-star signee from Lithonia, Ga., will wear No. 59.
DT Jalen Carter: The 5-star signee from Apopka, Fla., will wear No. 88.
Best of the rest
No. 6 for Jalen Kimber, freshman CB
No. 7 for Jermaine Burton, freshman WR
No. 8 for MJ Sherman, freshman LB
No. 11 for Arian Smith, freshman WR
No. 15 for Carson Beck, freshman QB
No. 17 for Justin Robinson, freshman WR
No. 20 for Major Burns, freshman DB
No. 22 for Kendall Milton, freshman RB
No. 26 for Daran Branch, freshman DB
No. 33 for Daijun Edwards, freshman RB
No. 51 for Tate Ratledge, freshman OL
No. 52 for Cameron Kinnie, freshman DL
No. 58 for Austin Blaske, freshman OL
No. 63 for Sedrick Van Pran, freshman OL
No. 77 for Devin Willock, freshman OL
No. 78 for Chad Lindberg, freshman OL
No. 78 for Nazir Stackhouse, freshman DL
No. 81 for Marcus Rosemy, freshman WR
No. 84 for Ladd McConkey, freshman WR
No. 87 for Tre McKitty, grad transfer from Florida State
No. 97 for Warren Brinson, freshman DL
No. 99 for Jared Zirkel, freshman kicker
