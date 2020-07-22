UGA reveals which player will wear the No. 0 jersey this season

QB JT Daniels: The USC transfer will wear No. 18, the same digits he had for the Trojans.

DB Kelee Ringo: The freshman from Scottsdale, Ariz., was ranked as the nation's No. 1 cornerback out of high school last season. He will take the No. 5, as senior defensive lineman Julian Rochester will switch from No. 5 to No. 89 this season.

OL Broderick Jones: The 5-star signee from Lithonia, Ga., will wear No. 59.

DT Jalen Carter: The 5-star signee from Apopka, Fla., will wear No. 88.

Best of the rest

No. 6 for Jalen Kimber, freshman CB

No. 7 for Jermaine Burton, freshman WR

No. 8 for MJ Sherman, freshman LB

No. 11 for Arian Smith, freshman WR

No. 15 for Carson Beck, freshman QB

No. 17 for Justin Robinson, freshman WR

No. 20 for Major Burns, freshman DB

No. 22 for Kendall Milton, freshman RB

No. 26 for Daran Branch, freshman DB

No. 33 for Daijun Edwards, freshman RB

No. 51 for Tate Ratledge, freshman OL

No. 52 for Cameron Kinnie, freshman DL

No. 58 for Austin Blaske, freshman OL

No. 63 for Sedrick Van Pran, freshman OL

No. 77 for Devin Willock, freshman OL

No. 78 for Chad Lindberg, freshman OL

No. 78 for Nazir Stackhouse, freshman DL

No. 81 for Marcus Rosemy, freshman WR

No. 84 for Ladd McConkey, freshman WR

No. 87 for Tre McKitty, grad transfer from Florida State

No. 97 for Warren Brinson, freshman DL

No. 99 for Jared Zirkel, freshman kicker

