UGA QB commit transferring to Buford High School

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
21 minutes ago

Georgia quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, rated the top overall recruit in the country by 247Sports, will play in his senior season at Buford High School this fall.

The top player in Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound five-star recruit will be playing for his third high school in as many seasons. As a sophomore at Chandler High School in Arizona in 2021, he threw of 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 12 games while completing 65 percent of his passes.

Raiola moved to Pinnacle High last season and passed for 2,435 yards and 22 TDs and 5 interceptions in the same number of games.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

AJC Sports
