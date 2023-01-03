UGA National Championship Quiz

BreakingNews
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy falls short in first vote for House speaker
Georgia Bulldogs
9 minutes ago

For the second consecutive year, UGA is spending the new year getting ready for the National College Football Championship. After a down-to-the-wire victory over the Ohio Buckeyes in Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Dawgs are now preparing to take on Texas Christian University at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for a chance at back-to-back National Championship glory.

Before you settle in to watch to the big game, test your knowledge of past National College Football Championship history.

