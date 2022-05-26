UGA ‘close to finalizing’ lucrative contract extension for football coach Kirby Smart

Morehead simultaneously advised the group in executive session that he is recommending a pay raise for Brooks.

Smart currently makes $7.1 million annually in a contract that was reworked in 2018 and extended through the 2024 football season. Smart’s peers in the coaching business – that is, those who have won national championships or were hired by elite Power 5 football programs in the last year – have received 10-year deals that pay them upward of $10 million a year.

New USC coach Lincoln Riley, who left Oklahoma to take over Southern Cal’s football program, reportedly signed a 10-year contract worth $110 million, according to published reports, and currently is the highest-paid football coach in college athletics. LSU’s Brian Kelly is considered the SEC’s highest-paid coach after accepting a 10-year, $100 million contract to leave his job at Notre Dame.

Smart’s seven-year, $49 million deal placed him 10th among SEC coaches as of December. That was before he led the Bulldogs to a 14-1 season and their first national championship in 41 years in Jan. 10 victory over Alabama.

Brooks, 40, is one of the youngest ADs in Power 5 athletics. When he succeeded the retiring Greg McGarity in January 2021, Brooks signed an employment agreement that pays him $700,000 a year, with annual raises of $25,000 due at the end of each academic year. That’s among the lowest in the SEC, according to Morehead.

“This is more about just recognizing that he’s had a great start and making a modest adjustment,” Morehead said. “We’re not at the point yet of doing a new contract. That probably comes in a year or so. But I think that what I want to signal and what our athletic board wants to signal is that for being the youngest AD in the Power 5, he’s gotten off to a sensational start, and we know that he’s got a bright and long future as athletic director at the University of Georgia. I think he’s doing a superb job in all respects.”