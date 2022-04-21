Two Georgia football players fill in for deployed father at All Pro Dad event

After having a Chick-fil-A breakfast together and going through several of the father-son exercises – Thursday’s theme was what it means to be respected and to show respect – the players signed autographs and took pictures with the children and the dads before the 8 a.m. bell rang.

“They said that Jaxon’s father deployed and that he didn’t really have anybody to sit with and eat this morning at a dad-type event,” said Mitchell, who caught the go-ahead touchdown against Alabama in national championship game in Indianapolis. “So, me and Mark came just to support him, really. We just sat there and talked, being friends with him, stuff like that.”

The players were escorted to the school by Austin Chambers, UGA’s assistant director for player development.

“Didn’t mind at all,” Rosemy-Jacksaint, rising junior wide receiver, said of rising at 6 a.m. on an otherwise off day. “We love doing these type of things.”

Mitchell said he had to get back for a morning workout afterward, while Rosemy-Jacksaint was heading to class.

“We really appreciate these players taking time out of their busy day to come out and make a little boy’s day,” Rodgers said. “And we’re especially thankful to Coach Smart, who responded so quickly to make this happen.”

All Pro Dad is a fatherhood program of Family First, a national non-profit organization based in Tampa, Fla. Former NFL coach Tony Dungy is a founder and former Georgia coach Mark Richt was a major proponent and participant.

Mitchell was the Bulldogs’ third-leading receiver this past season with 29 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Rosemy-Jacksaint has battled through injuries to play in 19 games the past two seasons, including five starts. He had seven catches for 94 yards last season.

