ajc logo
X

Two Georgia football players fill in for deployed father at All Pro Dad event

Georgia star wide receivers Adonai "A.D." Mitchell (L) and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint sit with fourth grader Jaxon Parker during an All Pro Dad breakfast Thursday morning at Rocky Branch Elementary School in Bogart. The players were sitting with Jaxon as fill-ins for the boy's father, Kevin Parker, who was deployed as a U.S. Army Reserve officer on Monday. (Photo by Chip Towers/Chip.Towers@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia star wide receivers Adonai "A.D." Mitchell (L) and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint sit with fourth grader Jaxon Parker during an All Pro Dad breakfast Thursday morning at Rocky Branch Elementary School in Bogart. The players were sitting with Jaxon as fill-ins for the boy's father, Kevin Parker, who was deployed as a U.S. Army Reserve officer on Monday. (Photo by Chip Towers/Chip.Towers@ajc.com)

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

BOGART – Jaxon Parker got a big surprise Thursday morning.

A fourth grader at Rocky Branch Elementary School, Parker was feeling down and out earlier this week. His father, Kevin Parker, is a warrant officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and just deployed to an undisclosed location on Monday. It was the third deployment for the father of three.

It just so happened that Kevin Parker’s deployment fell on the same week of the final All Pro Dad breakfast of the year. Jaxon’s uncle, Elliott Rodgers, is the longtime facilitator of that group, which gathers fathers and sons monthly to break bread and discuss life lessons. So, naturally, Rodgers told Jaxon he could attend with him and his children.

Unbeknownst to Jaxon, however, Rodgers took a leap and reached out to Georgia football to see if maybe a Bulldogs’ football player would be available to sit in with his nephew for the 45-minute event. Word reached Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who acted quickly.

Not only did he send one player, he sent two. Star receivers Adonai “A.D.” Mitchell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint showed up for the 7 a.m. breakfast 20 minutes from campus and hung out with Jaxon the whole time.

After having a Chick-fil-A breakfast together and going through several of the father-son exercises – Thursday’s theme was what it means to be respected and to show respect – the players signed autographs and took pictures with the children and the dads before the 8 a.m. bell rang.

“They said that Jaxon’s father deployed and that he didn’t really have anybody to sit with and eat this morning at a dad-type event,” said Mitchell, who caught the go-ahead touchdown against Alabama in national championship game in Indianapolis. “So, me and Mark came just to support him, really. We just sat there and talked, being friends with him, stuff like that.”

The players were escorted to the school by Austin Chambers, UGA’s assistant director for player development.

“Didn’t mind at all,” Rosemy-Jacksaint, rising junior wide receiver, said of rising at 6 a.m. on an otherwise off day. “We love doing these type of things.”

Mitchell said he had to get back for a morning workout afterward, while Rosemy-Jacksaint was heading to class.

“We really appreciate these players taking time out of their busy day to come out and make a little boy’s day,” Rodgers said. “And we’re especially thankful to Coach Smart, who responded so quickly to make this happen.”

All Pro Dad is a fatherhood program of Family First, a national non-profit organization based in Tampa, Fla. Former NFL coach Tony Dungy is a founder and former Georgia coach Mark Richt was a major proponent and participant.

Mitchell was the Bulldogs’ third-leading receiver this past season with 29 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Rosemy-Jacksaint has battled through injuries to play in 19 games the past two seasons, including five starts. He had seven catches for 94 yards last season.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone2h ago
The tractor-trailer crashed from Fulton Street onto Pulliam Street below, impacting traffic on both roads as well as on the I-20 ramps nearby.

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Ramps, roads reopen after truck crashes off downtown Atlanta bridge
2h ago
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

IN-DEPTH | Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
2h ago
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Justin Sullivan

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
3h ago
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Justin Sullivan

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
3h ago
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond speaks during his state of the county address, held virtually on Feb,. 25, 2021. SCREENSHOT

DeKalb CEO to give state of county address
19m ago
The Latest
Georgia tennis aims to carry on SEC tradition
18h ago
Rape charges dismissed against former Georgia football player
Impressive details in Georgia Bulldogs’ championship rings
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
16h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
18h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top