Two Florida players to miss first half against Georgia, Mullen fined

The SEC announced the penalties stemming from a fight Saturday. Immediately following the altercation, Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell were ejected for the remainder of the game for fighting. They will be suspended for the first half against Georgia in Jacksonville. In addition, Florida head coach Dan Mullen was issued a reprimand and fined $25,000 for violating SEC Bylaws governing sportsmanship.

“There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement." Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game. Running on the field to confront a game official, the gathering of teams in an on-field confrontation and student-athletes throwing punches are all disappointing at any time, but even more so as we work to support healthy competition during a pandemic."