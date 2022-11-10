Time between touchdowns ‘a long journey’ for Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

It came Nov. 7, 2020. He broke his right leg on the play, which at the time gave Georgia a 14-0 lead over Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. Rosemy-Jacksaint was sidelined for the season. Quarterback Stetson Bennett also went down on the 32-yard touchdown, suffering a subluxation of his right shoulder after taking a late hit in what ended as a 44-28 loss for the Bulldogs.

“It’s been a long journey, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of little ailments and minor injuries between all that,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said this week. “I’m just grateful to be where I am right now.”

So is Georgia. In between those two scoring plays, the Bulldogs have lost only one game and won a national championship. And Rosemy-Jacksaint has played a primary role in every one of them.

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

While touchdowns have been few for the 6-foot-2, 195-pound product of Pompano Beach, Fla., Rosemy-Jacksaint’s contributions have been many. He has been on the field a lot for the Bulldogs, both as a regular in the receiver rotation and in many varied roles on special teams. Even after missing the balance of the 2020 season, Rosemy-Jacksaint has participated in 28 games for the Bulldogs.

“He’s done a great job,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday. “He’s one of the most competitive, best guys we’ve got. He works really hard and does a great job every day for us.”

It’s for good reason that Rosemy-Jacksaint has spent so much time on the field for the Bulldogs these past three seasons. You don’t do that for Smart-coached teams unless you’re getting the job done.

For Rosemy-Jacksaint, he has no equal on the team when it comes to his ability to block downfield. Go back and check the video on some of the Bulldogs’ longest scoring plays the past two seasons. It’s very likely that you’ll see No. 1 – or No. 81, which Rosemy-Jacksaint wore in his first two seasons – locked up with an opposing player somewhere downfield.

What has elevated Rosemy-Jacksaint’s value this season has been his involvement has a viable receiving target. Saturday’s three-reception game was his third of that many this season. His career high previously was two. His most receiving yards previously was the 32 that came on that fateful touchdown catch in 2020.

And the ones Rosemy-Jacksaint has been hauling in this season have been especially meaningful. With starter A.D. Mitchell sidelined since Game 2 with an ankle injury, Rosemy-Jacksaint has gotten three starts and logged an increasing number of snaps at the “X,” or split-end position, in Georgia’s offense.

Accordingly, he has been the primary target on many crucial third downs for the Bulldogs. Most of the time, he’s been able to come through.

That certainly was the case Saturday when Bennett was struggling to find an open receiver on second-and-goal from the 5. Rosemy-Jacksaint was – open sort of – crossing the middle on the back line of the end zone.

“He was second or third (progression) on that play,” said Bennett, who threw the ball high because of the tight coverage of Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCullough.

“That was a great throw by Stetson,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “He put it right on the money. It couldn’t have been any better.”

Said Smart: “I know that was very rewarding for Marcus. It was one hell of a throw and a catch. I’m proud of everything he has done from a leadership standpoint for our team.”

All that said, Rosemy-Jacksaint insists he won’t be upset if he never scores another touchdown for the Bulldogs. Personal glory is not what he seeks.

Whether it’s blocking downfield or being targeted on a slant on third-and-long, Rosemy-Jacksaint is focused only on his team’s success.

“I’m not focused on any tags that people give me, like I’m a blocker or I’m a receiver,” he said. “I’m just a team player; I just want to win. Whatever I can do to help put my team in position to win, that’s what I want to do. No matter what, catching or blocking, it doesn’t matter. I just want to play ball with my teammates at the end of the day.”

That’s certainly working out well for both parties.