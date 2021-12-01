ajc logo
Ticket prices for SEC title game reach record high

Georgia fans celebrate a 45-0 victory over Georgia Tech to remain undefeated at 12-0 on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)`
Georgia fans celebrate a 45-0 victory over Georgia Tech to remain undefeated at 12-0 on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)`

Georgia Bulldogs
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Fans seeking tickets on the secondary market for Saturday’s SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium may experience sticker shock. Prices are by far the highest on record for the annual event, according to data from ticket marketplace TickPick.

The company said the average purchase price for resale tickets to the Georgia-Alabama game has been $850 -- 274% higher than this season’s next-priciest conference championship game, the Big Ten matchup of Michigan vs. Iowa at an average resale price of $227.

The previous most expensive SEC Championship game on the secondary market was the 2019 Georgia-LSU matchup at an average price of $372, according to TickPick.

As of Tuesday, TickPick said the most expensive purchase made through its marketplace for Saturday’s Georgia-Alabama game had been $2,149 apiece for two lower-level (seventh row) 40-yard-line club seats, while the lowest current prices were $377 for an upper-deck seat and $780 for a lower-bowl seat.

Prices can fluctuate frequently on the secondary market and are far higher than the SEC’s face-value prices for the tickets, which ranged from $150 to $305 but are sold out.

Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats reports that its “fan forecast” algorithm projects Georgia will have 68% of the fans in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, compared with 32% for Alabama.

