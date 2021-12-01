No. 1 Georgia avoids CFP rankings chaos one more week

Likewise, there remains paths in for No. 6 Notre Dame (11-1), No. 7 Ohio State (10-2) and Baylor (11-1), if any of the other title games do not hold form.

The big move in this week’s rankings was Michigan, which moved up to No. 2 with its 42-27 win over Ohio State. The Wolverines (11-1) are in if they’re holding the Big Ten championship trophy after Saturday’s game against No. 13 Iowa (10-2). The Buckeyes fell five spots to No. 7.

If “chalk wins,” as the saying goes, then the Bulldogs will be the only one of the semifinalists to have previously played in the playoff. But should Bama beat Georgia for a seventh consecutive time and the rest of the teams hold form, there wouldn’t likely be a route for new blood to move up.

There’s more at stake for Georgia than just vanquishing the beast that has been Bama. The No. 1 seed in the semifinals gets to select which location it wants to play in. This year, that would be either the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, or the Orange Bowl in Miami.

The Bulldogs haven’t played in the Orange Bowl since 1960. But nostalgia aside, they might prefer the controlled variables that come with playing in an indoor building such as the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

Lose to Bama on Saturday, and such decisions get made by someone else.