Tennessee’s offense is prolific, but watch out for its defense, too

“It’s incredibly important,” Smart said. “I don’t know if there’s an extra emphasis because I would never say that we emphasize one week more than another. You know, you can’t not emphasize turnovers, right? Like, that’s the emphasis; that’s what we start every practice with. That’s what we hang our hat on. That’s what we protect our program with, is the ball. So I can’t say it’s extra, but it’s certainly important.”

The Volunteers also have the No. 9 run defense, holding teams to 92.9 rushing yards per game, on average.

“Toughness,” Smart said of Tennessee’s defensive line and coach Rodney Garner, who used to coach the same position group at UGA. “You know, he’s old school when it comes to striking people and playing with physical toughness. You know when you’re playing against one of his defensive lines, they’re not going to run from contact. They’re not going to shy from contact. They’re not going to back down from a challenge. And it’s not because of what they’re going to do this week, it’s because of the way he’s molded them and the way he’s coached them. You know, he coaches tough, he coaches hard. And he hadn’t changed that with the change in generations of players. He’s always done that. Even when I was a (graduate assistant) here, he was coaching them hard.”

