Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. Alabama

Georgia and Alabama will meet for the SEC Championship on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here’s how they match up - on and off the field.

Georgia

Record: 12-8, 8-0 SEC

Consecutive wins: 29

SEC Championship appearances: 11

SEC Championships: 4

Record vs. Alabama in SEC Championships: 0-3

National Championships: 4

Mascot: Bulldog

Enrollment: 40,118

School motto: To teach, to serve, and to inquire into the nature of things.”

Five notable athletes: Herschel Walker, Fran Tarkenton, Dominique Wilkins, Champ Bailey, Teresa Edwards

Five notable non-athletes: Kyle Chandler, Ryan Seacrest, Deborah Norville, Alton Brown, Zell Miller

Alabama

Record: 11-1, 8-0 SEC

Consecutive wins: 10

SEC Championships appearances: 15

SEC Championships: 10

Record vs. Georgia in SEC Championships: 3-0

National Championships: 18

Mascot: Elephant

Enrollment: 39,623

School motto: “The Capstone of Higher Education”

Five notable athletes: Bart Starr, Joe Namath, Julio Jones, Derrick Thomas, Justin Thomas

Five notable non-athletes: Harper Lee, Jim Nabors, Richard Shelby, Sela Ward, Hugo Black

