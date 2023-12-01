Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. Alabama

Georgia and Alabama will meet for the SEC Championship on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here’s how they match up - on and off the field.
Georgia
Record: 12-8, 8-0 SEC
Consecutive wins: 29
SEC Championship appearances: 11
SEC Championships: 4
Record vs. Alabama in SEC Championships: 0-3
National Championships: 4
Mascot: Bulldog
Enrollment: 40,118
School motto: “To teach, to serve, and to inquire into the nature of things.”
Five notable athletes: Herschel Walker, Fran Tarkenton, Dominique Wilkins, Champ Bailey, Teresa Edwards
Five notable non-athletes: Kyle Chandler, Ryan Seacrest, Deborah Norville, Alton Brown, Zell Miller
Alabama
Record: 11-1, 8-0 SEC
Consecutive wins: 10
SEC Championships appearances: 15
SEC Championships: 10
Record vs. Georgia in SEC Championships: 3-0
National Championships: 18
Mascot: Elephant
Enrollment: 39,623
School motto: “The Capstone of Higher Education”
Five notable athletes: Bart Starr, Joe Namath, Julio Jones, Derrick Thomas, Justin Thomas
Five notable non-athletes: Harper Lee, Jim Nabors, Richard Shelby, Sela Ward, Hugo Black
