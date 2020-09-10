Tailgating expected for ticketed Georgia football fans

“We’re still in the discussion stage,” McGarity said. “There’s nothing finalized yet. We’ve still got three-plus weeks.”

If the Bulldogs do allow tailgating as expected, they will be considered a trendsetter in the SEC. To date, only Texas A&M has approved tailgating on campus. Officially, South Carolina’s policy is “to be determined,” but published reports say it is “being discouraged” and that tents won’t be allowed. Tennessee is expected to have some “limited” tailgating options (probably not a whole lot they can do about the “Vol Navy” folks that gather in large boats on the Tennessee River).

Vanderbilt is still considered “TBD” and Missouri as of Thursday is reported as “not likely.” Otherwise, the other nine SEC schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Ole Miss, have declared tailgating forbidden on campus.

The SEC, which has dictated a lot of policy for playing football this fall, left tailgating up to the individual institutions.

“We have not banned tailgating,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said last month. "Our effort now has been to actually look at our campus policies, so that’s where I spent time this weekend and ask our campus personnel, what are your policies allow? I think our state and local policies will be in play there.

As a state, Georgia under Gov. Brian Kemp has been considered relatively open to other states when it comes to public health and safety policies. UGA students resumed fall instruction Aug. 20 and many of the classrooms are meeting in person, with masks required, however.

In the meantime, Sanford Stadium is almost ready for football. UGA officials have set up the chairbacks throughout the stadium that will determine where spectators can sit in groups of four and two. The SkySuites high above the south stands also will be open and limited to 50% seating in each suite, which averages 12 to 16 seats.

Georgia doesn’t host its first home game for another month, when Auburn visits Oct. 3. That game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs open the season Sept. 26 against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. There will be no tailgating there.