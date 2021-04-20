Star point guard Sahvir Wheeler leaving Georgia

Teddy Wheeler confirmed that Sahvir is back at home in Houston and plotting his next move. He has entered his name into the NBA Draft. However, he is not hiring agent and is simultaneously entering the NCAA’s transfer portal. So either way, he will not be returning to Georgia, where he set several assists records as an All-SEC guard this past season.

“I am hoping to get in front of NBA personnel so they find out more about me and what I could bring to an NBA franchise,” Sahvir Wheeler told ESPN’s NBA draft expert Jonathan Givony. “I entered the transfer portal at the same time to evaluate all my options as I try to determine my path of realizing my dreams of winning at the highest level and playing in the NBA. For most people, there is a direct correlation between the two.”