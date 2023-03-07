Spring football: Georgia’s proud place-kicking legacy up for grabs

Granted, a bunch of those points last season came on point-after-touchdown kicks when Georgia logged a record 77 TDs last season. But the point remains – pun intended -- that Podlesny was a very dependable kicker.

And now he’s gone. The St. Simons native is preparing to ply his trade in the NFL. So, there will be a priority this spring for the Bulldogs to determine who will take “J-Pod’s” place.

There is no shortage of candidates. The list starts with the kicker thought to be the heir apparent – or at least recruited to be that – and that’s Jared Zirkel.

Depending upon which recruiting service one references, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Zirkel was rated as high as the No. 3 place-kicker in the country when he signed with the Bulldogs out of Ivy High in Kerrville, Texas, in 2020. But he hasn’t gotten much action since.

Zirkel made the only field goal he has attempted as a Bulldog – a 21-yarder in a blowout of South Carolina early last season. He also has kicked off five times, including three against Vanderbilt last season and one against TCU in the national championship game. All resulted in touchbacks, so it appears that duty is in safekeeping.

But if coach Kirby Smart has demonstrated anything in his seven seasons at the helm, it’s that no starting job is assured. And he’s tough on kickers in particular.

Podlesny shared at the end of last season how Smart loved to put pressure on his kickers during practice. The coach often placed the responsibility of whether the team would have to run post-practice sprints on a kicker making a long field goal at the end of a hard day of scrimmaging.

Preferring more conditioning for his troops, Smart would yell, clap and whistle and do whatever he could to distract the kickers in the moment. In the process, though, Smart also was producing heroes for his position players when the kickers came through. Podlesny almost always did that in practice and, more important, in games.

Such toughness is formed primarily through competition. Zirkel and everybody else in the Butts-Mehre football complex knows that Smart is not going to hand the job to him only because he’s a returning letterman.

During spring practice, Zirkel will compete with redshirt freshman Henry Bates, among others. Bates joined the team last year as a preferred walk-on from Waycross. And the stakes will get ramped up considerably this summer when Peyton Woodring joins the competition.

Woodring happened to be the No. 1-rated kicker when he signed with the Bulldogs out of Lafayette, Louisiana, in December. Woodring set the Louisiana record with a 60-yard boot last fall.

Podlesny handicapped the competition while speaking to reporters at the NFL combine in Indianapolis last week.

“I think competition breeds success, and it’s going to be a fair competition,” Podlesny said. “I think Zirkel is going to compete his butt off this spring and is going to work hard. But I think Peyton Woodring coming in is good, and he’s going to give them a run for his money. At the end of the day, I’m sure (Georgia) is going to make the right decision.”

The Bulldogs clearly did with Podlesny.

THE BREAKDOWN: