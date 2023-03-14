Spring football: For Georgia QB Carson Beck, the time is now

As always, there will be no guarantees. But somebody has to go first in practices and workouts, and all indications are Beck will be at the head of the line. Meanwhile, fellow quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton promise to be breathing down his neck every step of the way.

Of the second part, Beck is well aware.

“I came here for a reason,” Beck told former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray in an interview with The Players’ Lounge last week. “Obviously, the situation didn’t work out the way I wanted it to, but it’s not my plan at the end of the day. Things are going to work out the way they’re supposed to, but I feel like the knowledge I’ve been able to gain while watching two really good quarterbacks will help.”

Beck has been embroiled in competition since he set foot in Athens. A five-star prospect when he first committed to Georgia as a junior at Mandarin High in Jacksonville, Florida, Beck had a front-row seat for the circus that was the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation when he arrived as a freshman. He saw Georgia bring in transfer Jamie Newman from Wake Forest, watched Newman leave with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, was surprised as anybody when JT Daniels showed up from Southern Cal and saw Bennett replace D’Wan Mathis in the first game of the 2020 season.

It looked like Beck finally was going to get his chance after Daniels was sidelined with a back injury early in the 2021 season. He entered the Week 2 game against Alabama-Birmingham at No. 2 on the Bulldogs’ depth chart. But in a lesson not soon to be forgotten, it was Bennett who moved the team best during practices that week and, therefore, was awarded the start.

Then Bennett completed 10 of 12 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns – all in the first half – and the die was cast at quarterback for the Bulldogs.

On Tuesday, it will have been 548 days since that game when Beck hits Woodruff Practice Fields with the rest of Bulldogs for the first of 15 spring practices over the next 32 days. You can bet Beck will be laser-focused and ready to compete for every rep that comes his way from now until the season opener.

Now heading into his fourth year in Athens, Beck has some inherent advantages to being the graybeard of the group.

“I’ve learned an immense amount about the game of football,” Beck told Murray. “I thought I knew a lot when I first came here, but the amount of knowledge I have now about football is ridiculous. And not just the quarterback position, but defense, offense, offensive line, running backs, wide receivers, every single possible thing. Then there’s the way we run the organization and the standard we hold; it’s a lot of fun to be a part of.

“And, obviously, I enjoy winning. If you want to win, you come to the University of Georgia.”

THE BREAKDOWN:

Returning starters: None

None Starter lost: Stetson Bennett (NFL)

Stetson Bennett (NFL) All eyes on: Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, Gunner Stockton

Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, Gunner Stockton Outlook: Regardless of who comes out on top, the Bulldogs appear to be as well set as a team could be making a transition at the game’s most important position. Beck and Vandagriff have in-game experience and have had time to mature within the Bulldogs’ program. Meanwhile, like Bennett did, Stockton has earned notice for his ability to give Georgia’s defense a truly competitive look while guiding the scout team. All three were elite recruiting prospects with numerous Power Five opportunities. One key to the upcoming competition will be proving their mobility to coach Kirby Smart. After watching Bennett lead the team to back-to-back championships the past two seasons, Smart admitted that he definitely puts “a heavier weight on mobility because of Stetson. It changed for me as he had success. Last year, his mobility was the difference in a lot of games. Having been a defensive coordinator in this league, you can’t account for the extra element, the 11th guy in the run game. People pass-rush so well now that he’s going to have to make a play with his feet.” That’s not necessarily a known trait for Beck, though the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller moves better than most think. He had a 20-yard run last season and averaged 6.1 yards on seven rushing attempts. However, it definitely is a primary characteristic for the 6-3, 205-pound Vandagriff and 6-1, 210-pound Stockton. All three will have to make the adjustment from position coach/coordinator Todd Monken to Mike Bobo.

PREVIOUSLY: