Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Silas Demary’s vocal maturation leading Georgia basketball into SEC Tournament

Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) reacts to layup by guard Dakota Leffew (1) during the second half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 79-68. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) reacts to layup by guard Dakota Leffew (1) during the second half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 79-68. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Jack Leo
1 hour ago

Silas Demary Jr. is using his voice to become the face of Georgia basketball’s future, starting with the 2025 postseason.

Demary has grabbed headlines and awards as one of the SEC’s top scorers over the last few weeks. The rising sophomore star led UGA’s offense in every game of the four-game winning streak it will take into the SEC Tournament Wednesday night.

ExploreSilas Demary Jr.’s ‘organic maturation’ leading Georgia basketball on the court

But Demary has become more than a scoring leader for the Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC). UGA coach Mike White has seen his point guard grow into a daily vocal leader, too.

“He’s grown as a player, of course, made a big jump statistically with usage, with confidence, all those things,” White said. “We all see that, but he’s also made a big jump with putting his stamp on this team and on this program with regard to being an extension of us.”

Demary has seen that growth in himself, specifically in the heat of the SEC season.

“Over the past two months, I’ve just kind of really learned what to say and how to say it and to get guys going,” Demary said. “I think the more and more I’ve used my voice, the better as a team we’ve gotten because the guys are listening. I don’t want to say I’m telling them what to do, but kind of giving them an idea of how and what we should do.

“And I think it’s definitely helped us grow a lot because guys are willing to listen.”

Demary’s intensity will be key as he leads Georgia into uncharted waters in the Mike White era. The Bulldogs will tip off their late-night SEC Tournament game with the Oklahoma Sooners (19-12, 6-12) with different stakes on the line than the last three seasons.

UGA has all but guaranteed itself an NCAA Tournament bid, so it won’t be fighting for its postseason life at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

It can still improve its NCAA seed, though, so Georgia has plenty of reasons to bring the same focus it has in the last four wins.

White said Demary has helped the team stay focused on the desperate Sooners, who might need an SEC Tournament win after fellow NCAA bubble team Texas beat Vanderbilt on Wednesday afternoon.

ExploreWhat to know before Georgia faces Oklahoma in SEC Tournament Round 1

Georgia will look for Demary to dominate Oklahoma the way he has against every SEC defense over the last four wins. The Raleigh, N.C., native has averaged 19.5 points during UGA’s winning streak.

Demary scored 10 points with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 72-62 win over Oklahoma earlier this season. He also stole the show with arguably the greatest dunk from a Bulldog this season.

The scoring spark has helped Georgia overcome its bad habit of blowing first-half leads. The Bulldogs have still been outscored in three of their last four second halves, but they have done enough down the stretch to close wins out.

Demary and the Bulldogs have no plans to take the night off and earn some extra rest before March Madness. Demary wanted to take Georgia back to SEC respectability, and a run on the conference’s biggest stage would certainly help the cause.

ExploreSilas Demary Jr.’s impact on Georgia basketball beyond the box score

“I think that was kind of one of my biggest goals, like individual goals I just kept to myself, was just to be able to help lead this team back to the SEC Tournament and then be confident that we can make a run in this tournament,” Demary said. “We started hitting our stride at the right time. I think everybody just has a high confidence and we’re just having a lot of swagger about ourselves.”

About the Author

Jack Leo
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia forward Dylan James (13) celebrates at the end of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in Athens. against the Georgia won 88-83 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On a roll, Georgia basketball wants NCAA resume boost in last home game

UGA will return to the venue where it kick-started a final push that the team hopes will be enough to make the NCAA Tournament

Georgia basketball dominates second half in regular-season finale win over Vanderbilt

The Bulldogs finished the regular season on a four-game win streak, the longest in the SEC. UGA also notched the sixth 20-win season in program history.

Georgia basketball riding SEC’s longest win streak into conference tournament

The red-hot Bulldogs are looking to add a few more wins to their NCAA Tournament resume,

The Latest

Georgia's Dan Jackson (17) runs a drill during the school's NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

‘Dirty Dan’ Jackson sends NFL doubters a message with impressive UGA Pro Day performance

2h ago

‘Reset’ Georgia pitching staff has questions to answer in final pre-SEC game

Georgia basketball riding SEC’s longest win streak into conference tournament

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?