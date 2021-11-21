ajc logo
Showdown: Georgia will face Alabama in SEC Championship game

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate this second touchdown reception with wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate this second touchdown reception with wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

The showdown is confirmed.

Georgia and Alabama will meet in the SEC Championship game Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 10-1 Crimson Tide earned the West spot in the game with a 42-35 victory over Arkansas Saturday. The 11-0 Bulldogs are the SEC East champions. They beat Charleston Southern 56-7.

Georgia and Alabama have met twice in the conference championship game. Alabama prevailed 35-28 in 2018 and 32-28 in 2012.

ExploreMark Bradley: UGA’s Kirby Smart does so know what he’s doing

Bryce Young passed for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns for Alabama in Saturday’s win over the Razorbacks in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide (7-1 in SEC games) won its 15th consecutive game against Arkansas, thanks largely to the Young-to-Jameson Williams deep connection.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Young completed 31 of 40 passes to keep himself squarely in the Heisman Trophy race. Williams caught eight passes for 190 yards with touchdowns of 79, 32 and 40 yards. John Metchie also gained 173 yards on 10 catches with a touchdown. Alabama’s Brian Robinson ran for 122 yards on 27 carries.

The victory gave Alabama double-digit wins for the 14th consecutive season, matching Florida State’s FBS record set from 1987-2000.

Young shattered the school mark of 484 passing yards in a game set by Scott Hunter against Auburn in 1969, surpassing it with 11 minutes to play.

Georgia (8-0 in SEC games) plays Georgia Tech Saturday while Alabama plays at Auburn.

112021 Athens: Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh heads for the endzone after breaking away from Charleston Southern defenders down the sideline for a long touchdown run to take a 14-0 lead during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
112021 Athens: Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh heads for the endzone after breaking away from Charleston Southern defenders down the sideline for a long touchdown run to take a 14-0 lead during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

