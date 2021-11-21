Showdown: Georgia will face Alabama in SEC Championship game

Georgia and Alabama will meet in the SEC Championship game Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 10-1 Crimson Tide earned the West spot in the game with a 42-35 victory over Arkansas Saturday. The 11-0 Bulldogs are the SEC East champions. They beat Charleston Southern 56-7.

Georgia and Alabama have met twice in the conference championship game. Alabama prevailed 35-28 in 2018 and 32-28 in 2012.