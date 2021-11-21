Showdown: Georgia will face Alabama in SEC Championship game

The showdown is confirmed.
Georgia and Alabama will meet in the SEC Championship game Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 10-1 Crimson Tide earned the West spot in the game with a 42-35 victory over Arkansas Saturday. The 11-0 Bulldogs are the SEC East champions. They beat Charleston Southern 56-7.
Georgia and Alabama have met twice in the conference championship game. Alabama prevailed 35-28 in 2018 and 32-28 in 2012.
Bryce Young passed for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns for Alabama in Saturday’s win over the Razorbacks in Tuscaloosa.
The Crimson Tide (7-1 in SEC games) won its 15th consecutive game against Arkansas, thanks largely to the Young-to-Jameson Williams deep connection.
Credit: Vasha Hunt
Young completed 31 of 40 passes to keep himself squarely in the Heisman Trophy race. Williams caught eight passes for 190 yards with touchdowns of 79, 32 and 40 yards. John Metchie also gained 173 yards on 10 catches with a touchdown. Alabama’s Brian Robinson ran for 122 yards on 27 carries.
The victory gave Alabama double-digit wins for the 14th consecutive season, matching Florida State’s FBS record set from 1987-2000.
Young shattered the school mark of 484 passing yards in a game set by Scott Hunter against Auburn in 1969, surpassing it with 11 minutes to play.
Georgia (8-0 in SEC games) plays Georgia Tech Saturday while Alabama plays at Auburn.
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@
