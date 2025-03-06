SEC tournament scenarios at stake for Georgia basketball’s regular-season finale

ATHENS — Georgia basketball has plenty to play for even after likely earning an NCAA Tournament spot Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs can shift focus from surviving to improving quality of life, as every extra SEC win improves their potential March Madness seeding.
That starts with the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt at noon Saturday. One last win at Stegeman Coliseum would create a better opportunity for conference wins next week in the SEC tournament.
UGA (19-11, 7-10 SEC) will play in the first round of the conference tournament, which starts Wednesday. The Bulldogs can finish as high as the No. 10 seed and as low as the No. 12 seed, changing their potential opponents for the rest of the week.
Here’s a look at the three possible SEC Tournament seedings for Georgia, depending on its game against Vanderbilt and Mississippi State’s game at Arkansas on Saturday.
UGA’s potential SEC tournament seeds
- No. 10 seed: Georgia beats Vanderbilt, Mississippi State beats Arkansas
- No. 11 seed: Georgia beats Vanderbilt, Arkansas beats Mississippi State
- No. 12 seed: Vanderbilt beats Georgia
The SEC’s expansion to 16 teams has changed the tournament format. The seeding is split into three tiers that start tournament play on three different days.
Seeds nine through 16 will play Wednesday, with the four winners advancing to play seeds five through eight Thursday. Those four winners would play the SEC’s top four seeds Friday, followed by two Saturday semifinals and a championship Sunday.
Georgia, like Vanderbilt, can earn one of the top seeds for Day One with a win Saturday.
That would give the Bulldogs a more favorable first-round matchup against LSU, who they beat at home earlier this season.
It also would set up a second-round game against the No. 7 seed. The tournament’s 11th seed would play the sixth seed in the second round, and the 12th seed would play the fifth seed.
If Georgia got the No. 11 or No. 12 seed, it would play Oklahoma or Texas in the first round, depending upon the outcome of the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ game Saturday.
Many experts believe Georgia already has a place in the 68-team field, but not all believe they have done enough to earn one of the 60 direct bids.
The Bulldogs could be seeded to play the First Four, meaning they would have to beat another fringe tournament team for a spot in the 64-team field.
The best way UGA can avoid that is by winning Saturday to give itself a better chance with more wins in Nashville next week.
Georgia’s exact March Madness fate will be revealed at 6 p.m. March 16.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Georgia baseball using busiest schedule in SEC to shape itself with conference opener nearing
Coach Wes Johnson is studying his team the way that his team studies his knowledge with the SEC season looming 10 days away.
Georgia basketball tips off March with NCAA bubble battle at Texas
March is here, and the Bulldogs (17-11, 5-10 SEC) are starting college basketball’s marquee month with a true NCAA Tournament bubble battle. UGA will ride the momentum .....
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor
The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.
Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban
The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.
Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later
The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."