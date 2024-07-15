SEC Media Days returning to Atlanta in 2025

DALLAS -- The SEC’s big show is coming back to Atlanta.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, at the end of his opening remarks at the first-ever SEC Football Media Days in the state of Texas, slipped in that the 2025 event will be returning to the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta next July.
Atlanta hosted the event in 2022 and 2018. SEC Media Days were held either in Alabama, Birmingham or Hoover, every year from its beginning in 1985 to 2017, before the league began to move it around. Last year, it was held in Nashville for the first time.
This week, SEC Media Days are being held here at the Omni Hotel Dallas for the first time. Sankey said the league, which has had Texas A&M since 2012, attempted to come west in 2018, also exploring an option in Houston, but was unable to pull it off at the time.
With the universities of Oklahoma and Texas officially joining the league this year in a deal that was brokered three years ago, bringing their big preseason meeting west was even more of a priority this year.
“We’ve had three years to prepare for this expansion,” Sankey said. “That has made western events more and more important. Texas is a big part of us now.”
Atlanta is also hosting the Major League Baseball All-Star game in 2025. It’s only coincidence, the SEC says, that this year’s MLB all-star game is also in Dallas, or nearby Arlington, specifically. The SEC is hosting a reception at GlobeLife Field Wednesday night.
