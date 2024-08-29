Breaking: Georgia voters will choose from six presidential candidates in November
SEC preseason Power Poll: SEC Network analyst ‘really impressed’ by dark horse candidate

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel after their game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, November 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tn. Georgia won 38-10.

By
Updated 3 hours ago

ATHENS — A panel of SEC experts has weighed in on how the league ranks entering the season, and there is no surprise at the top.

Georgia claimed the top spot — in consensus fashion, among the nine voters — in the opening AJC SEC Power Poll of the 2024 season.

UGA is also opening the season No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Georgia opens the season at noon Saturday against the No. 14-ranked Clemson Tigers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss were a close 2-3-4 in the rankings, separated by only a vote or two.

But there’s one other SEC team that’s worthy of dark horse consideration, and SEC Power Poll voter and SEC Network’s Chris Doering took note of that team.

“I had a chance to watch the Vols in their first scrimmage of the spring and I was really impressed with their entire team,” Doering said. “Nico Iamaleava put on about 20 pounds, he looks more sturdy and he’s in control in the pocket throwing the football, it comes out of his hand nice.”

Doering also likes the receiving corps Tennessee and noted that the schedule is “more favorable” for the Volunteers.

“Defensively I do have questions about their secondary but one of the things that will help the secondary is a good pass rush, and we know that James Pearce Jr. is going to be a force. I think Joshua Josephs is going to be an emerging talent that will take some pressure off James Pierce Jr.”

SEC Power Poll pre-season results

1. Georgia — 144 points (Highest vote: 1st, lowest vote: 1st)

2. Texas — 126 points (Highest vote: 2nd, lowest vote: 6th)

3. Alabama — 125 points (Highest vote: 2nd, lowest vote: 5th)

4. Ole Miss — 123 points (Highest vote: 2nd, lowest vote: 4th)

5. Tennessee — 101 points (Highest vote: 3rd, lowest vote: 8th)

6. LSU — 97 points (Highest vote: 5th, lowest vote: 8th)

7. Missouri — 94 points (Highest vote: 4th, lowest vote: 9th)

8. Texas A&M — 81 points (Highest vote: 6th, lowest vote: 10th)

9. Oklahoma — 72 points (Highest vote: 6th, lowest vote: 11th)

10. Florida — 67 points (Highest vote: 8th, lowest vote: 13th)

11. Auburn — 66 points (Highest vote: 9th, lowest vote: 12th)

12. Kentucky— 54 points (Highest vote: 7th, lowest vote: 13th)

13. Arkansas — 32 points (Highest vote: 12th, lowest vote: 15th)

13. South Carolina — 31 points (Highest vote: 13th, lowest vote: 15th)

15. Mississippi State — 19 points (Highest vote: 14th, lowest vote: 16th)

16. Vanderbilt — 10 points (Highest vote: 15th, lowest vote: 16th)

Panel:

