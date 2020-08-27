SEC announces start dates for fall sports seasons

The SEC released its new start dates for the conference’s fall sports Thursday.
The decision covers the cross-country, soccer, volleyball, fall golf and fall tennis seasons.
The men’s and women’s cross-country teams will conduct two or three competitions before the SEC Championships take place Oct. 30. The cross-country season can begin Sept. 11 and will extend to Oct. 23. The SEC said that the schedules may include competition against non-conference opponents, if they adhere to the SEC’s COVID-19 testing protocols.
The soccer season will consist of eight matches in eight weeks against only SEC opponents. The season will begin Sept. 18, followed by the SEC Championships on Nov. 13-22.
“The news today of our fall season model is both exciting to our student-athletes and an opportunity to thank so many people for their dedication toward the health and safety our soccer program,” Georgia soccer coach Billy Lesesne said.
The volleyball season will consist of eight matches in six weeks against only SEC opponents. The season will begin Oct. 16, and each school will compete against four teams twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days.
“We’re excited by the decision of the SEC to be able to compete this fall as well as be eligible for spring play,” UGA volleyball coach Tom Black said. “We want to thank our leadership, in particular our AD Greg McGarity and President Jere W. Morehead, for creating this opportunity under complicated circumstances. The testing and care for our student-athletes has been remarkable. We’re thankful to be able to play.”
As for the fall portion of the men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis seasons, teams may compete in up to three team events that can’t begin before Oct. 1. Golf and tennis opponents must come from within the SEC or must be schools from the geographic region of the SEC school.
The league also announced that soccer and volleyball teams will take part in spring competition, with details to come, contingent upon final decisions by the NCAA regarding spring championships.
A look at the guidelines:
CROSS COUNTRY
- Season runs Sept. 11-Oct. 23
- Seven weeks of competition
- Compete in a minimum two events (maximum of three) before the SEC Championships
- No restrictions on opponents; must adhere to SEC testing protocol the week leading into competition
- No more than 10 teams may compete in a single race
- Schools may not compete in consecutive weeks
SOCCER
- Season runs weekend of Sept. 18-Nov. 8 (eight total weeks)
- Eight regular-season matches plus at least two matches at the SEC Tournament
- Regular season includes six divisional opponents and two crossover opponents (four home/four away)
- One match per week – play dates will be either Friday, Saturday or Sunday based on campus activities and television.
- Matches may move to Thursday on the fifth weekend of the season for make-up dates.
- 14-team conference tournament – Nov. 13-22; each team guaranteed at least two (2) matches
VOLLEYBALL
- Season runs weekend of Oct. 16-Nov. 27
- Six weeks of competition
- Compete against four opponents; same opponent twice in the same weekend
- Eight total matches
GOLF AND TENNIS
- Teams may compete in up to three team events
- Competition can take place no earlier than Oct. 1
- Teams are limited to events involving only SEC members or non-conference teams from the school’s geographic region