SEC announces start dates for fall sports seasons

The volleyball season will consist of eight matches in six weeks against only SEC opponents. The season will begin Oct. 16, and each school will compete against four teams twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days.

“We’re excited by the decision of the SEC to be able to compete this fall as well as be eligible for spring play,” UGA volleyball coach Tom Black said. “We want to thank our leadership, in particular our AD Greg McGarity and President Jere W. Morehead, for creating this opportunity under complicated circumstances. The testing and care for our student-athletes has been remarkable. We’re thankful to be able to play.”

As for the fall portion of the men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis seasons, teams may compete in up to three team events that can’t begin before Oct. 1. Golf and tennis opponents must come from within the SEC or must be schools from the geographic region of the SEC school.

The league also announced that soccer and volleyball teams will take part in spring competition, with details to come, contingent upon final decisions by the NCAA regarding spring championships.

A look at the guidelines:

CROSS COUNTRY

Season runs Sept. 11-Oct. 23

Seven weeks of competition

Compete in a minimum two events (maximum of three) before the SEC Championships

No restrictions on opponents; must adhere to SEC testing protocol the week leading into competition

No more than 10 teams may compete in a single race

Schools may not compete in consecutive weeks

SOCCER

Season runs weekend of Sept. 18-Nov. 8 (eight total weeks)

Eight regular-season matches plus at least two matches at the SEC Tournament

Regular season includes six divisional opponents and two crossover opponents (four home/four away)

One match per week – play dates will be either Friday, Saturday or Sunday based on campus activities and television.

Matches may move to Thursday on the fifth weekend of the season for make-up dates.

14-team conference tournament – Nov. 13-22; each team guaranteed at least two (2) matches

VOLLEYBALL

Season runs weekend of Oct. 16-Nov. 27

Six weeks of competition

Compete against four opponents; same opponent twice in the same weekend

Eight total matches

GOLF AND TENNIS