Roster remake for Georgia basketball coach Mike White

The Bulldogs on Thursday saw three more players enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Cam McDowell, Jaxon Etter and Tyron McMillan are the sixth, seventh and eighth players on the way out of the program now run by coach Mike White. That’s nearly as many as the nine that left Tom Crean’s team before last season.

In the meantime, White added Bryce Douglas as director of scouting and “special assistant to the head coach,” according to an announcement sent out by UGA on Thursday. Douglas had spent the previous five seasons with White at Florida. Previous to that, Douglas worked for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, where they won a national championship in 2015, and for USA Basketball for the 2016 Olympic Games training camp.