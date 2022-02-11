Richard Seymour becomes 5th Bulldog inducted in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Seymour will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6. He will become the fifth Bulldog inducted into the Pro Hall, joining Charley Trippi, Fran Tarkenton, Terrell Davis, and Champ Bailey.

Seymour played for New England from 2001-08 after being drafted sixth overall and for Oakland from 2009-12. He was a 3-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and appeared in a fourth Super Bowl. Seymour was a 7-time Pro Bowl selection and a 5-time All-Pro pick. He ended his career with 496 tackles and 57.5 sacks.