Rejuvenated Lady Bulldogs top Dayton in NCAA Tournament

The Lady Bulldogs held a double-digit lead through a majority of the game. Dayton had some intermittent runs, but Georgia always had the answer. Georgia had three double-digit scorers, led by Jenna Staiti’s 17 points.

Fifth-year veteran Que Morrison also recorded 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.

Georgia did most of its work inside the paint. Dayton’s Tenin Magassa, who had seven blocks in the team’s First Four rout of DePaul, didn’t play after suffering a lingering shoulder injury. Georgia took every advantage with 30 points in the paint and a rebounding advantage that continued to build.

One of the major differences in the Lady Bulldogs’ resurgence was the return of freshman and McDonald’s All-American Jillian Hollingshead. She had missed a significant chunk of conference play with mononucleosis and a chronic knee injury which involved repetitive bouts of swelling. Hollingshead had been a major factor in non-conference play, and Taylor showed excitement to get a 6-foot-5 player who is a three-level scorer back onto the floor after not being a significant part of the team’s plans for nearly two months.

Hollingshead scored 15 points in only 15 minutes of action. She is the first freshman to have a breakout tournament game since Caliya Robinson scored 14 points in 2016 against Indiana. Shacobia Barbee still holds the best mark with 20 points against Iowa State in 2013.

Georgia had the makings of the team that beat power programs N.C. State and Notre Dame. At least for one night, it put the SEC struggles aside. Before the tournament, Taylor and Staiti reiterated that Georgia entered a new season with a clean slate. Its loss to Alabama, along with the late-season falters against Auburn and Florida, served as motivation.

Those comments proved to ring true, and the Lady Bulldogs may be primed for a run.

The final sequence that cemented Georgia’s victory came at the end of the third quarter. Dayton had a chance to trim the deficit to six points, but Georgia ran efficient man-to-man defense and Morrison found Chloe Chapman streaking towards the basket to regain a double-digit advantage.

As the final buzzer blared, Georgia walked away with a convincing statement. The run that a veteran team dreamed of may have begun.