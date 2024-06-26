Raise, contract extension for Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson

The Bulldogs’ had a banner first year under Johnson, who came to UGA from LSU after a long and distinguished career as a pitching coach in college and MLB. The Bulldogs’ went 43-17 (17-13 SEC) last season and came up one game short of the College World Series by losing to N.C. State in the third game of the NCAA Athens Super Regional. It was Georgia’s deepest postseason run since 2008, when it last made the CWS.

Riding the coattails of star slugger Charlie Condon, who hit the nation with a modern-day record 37 home runs, the Bulldogs also established a team record for home runs and runs scored in a season.

“This past season is one we will always remember,” Brooks said in statement released by the school. “It is a testament to the tremendous work that coach Johnson and his staff did – and continue to do – in developing our student-athletes both on and off the field. Today is another great day for our program as we look to the future and watch Georgia baseball continue to excel under his leadership.”

Things certainly are looking up for the program. At the conclusion of the season, the Bulldogs entered into Phase 2 of a $45 million renovation and expansion project at Foley Field. Meanwhile, Johnson and his staff have been turning heads on the recruiting trail, attracting some of the nation’s top transfers to UGA while continuing to land some of the best high school players in the state.

The 2024 Bulldogs earned a No. 7 national seed for the NCAA Tournament and came within one game of reaching the CWS. Also, Georgia finished with a top-10 national ranking after a full season for the first time since 2008.

“I’d like to thank Josh Brooks, President Jere Morehead, and all our fans for their commitment to Georgia baseball,” Johnson said. “We’ve received tremendous support. And if you drive by Foley Field right now, you can see the $45 million renovation currently underway that will enhance our program and help lead us to more success in the future.”

In addition to being named first-team All-American, Condon won the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy as the top player and amateur and college baseball, respectively. Senior Corey Collins earned All-America honors and became the first SEC player to lead the nation in on base percentage (.574).

Returning next season for the Bulldogs are freshman All-American Tre Phelps and sophomore pitcher Kolten Smith, who received invitations to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp.