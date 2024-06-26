Georgia Bulldogs

Raise, contract extension for Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson walks back to the dugout after talking with an umpire during the seventh inning against N.C. State in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 11-2 to force a deciding Game 3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
2 minutes ago

ATHENS — A record-breaking first season at Georgia landed Wes Johnson a contract extension as the Bulldogs’ baseball coach.

UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks announced Wednesday that he and Johnson agreed to a one-year extension through the June 2030 with “an increased compensation package.” Georgia did not specify what the second-year coach will be paid, but The Atlanta Journal-Constitution submitted an open-records request for that information.

Johnson made $700,000 last year, according to the terms of his previous six-year contract that ran through 2029. That was $45,000 more a year than previous coach Scott Stricklin. Six SEC coaches entered the 2024 season earning $1.5 million or more, including Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin, LSU’s Jay Johnson, Florida’s Kevin O’Sullivan, Ole Miss’ Mike Bianco and Tennessee’ Tony Vitello, according to USA Today. New Texas coach Jim Schlossnagle, who just left Texas A&M, reportedly will join that group. Vitello is expected to become the league’s top-paid coach following the Volunteers’ College World Series championship Monday.

The Bulldogs’ had a banner first year under Johnson, who came to UGA from LSU after a long and distinguished career as a pitching coach in college and MLB. The Bulldogs’ went 43-17 (17-13 SEC) last season and came up one game short of the College World Series by losing to N.C. State in the third game of the NCAA Athens Super Regional. It was Georgia’s deepest postseason run since 2008, when it last made the CWS.

Riding the coattails of star slugger Charlie Condon, who hit the nation with a modern-day record 37 home runs, the Bulldogs also established a team record for home runs and runs scored in a season.

“This past season is one we will always remember,” Brooks said in statement released by the school. “It is a testament to the tremendous work that coach Johnson and his staff did – and continue to do – in developing our student-athletes both on and off the field. Today is another great day for our program as we look to the future and watch Georgia baseball continue to excel under his leadership.”

Things certainly are looking up for the program. At the conclusion of the season, the Bulldogs entered into Phase 2 of a $45 million renovation and expansion project at Foley Field. Meanwhile, Johnson and his staff have been turning heads on the recruiting trail, attracting some of the nation’s top transfers to UGA while continuing to land some of the best high school players in the state.

The 2024 Bulldogs earned a No. 7 national seed for the NCAA Tournament and came within one game of reaching the CWS. Also, Georgia finished with a top-10 national ranking after a full season for the first time since 2008.

“I’d like to thank Josh Brooks, President Jere Morehead, and all our fans for their commitment to Georgia baseball,” Johnson said. “We’ve received tremendous support. And if you drive by Foley Field right now, you can see the $45 million renovation currently underway that will enhance our program and help lead us to more success in the future.”

In addition to being named first-team All-American, Condon won the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy as the top player and amateur and college baseball, respectively. Senior Corey Collins earned All-America honors and became the first SEC player to lead the nation in on base percentage (.574).

Returning next season for the Bulldogs are freshman All-American Tre Phelps and sophomore pitcher Kolten Smith, who received invitations to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

