Quiet G-Day still shows off Georgia’s young-and-veteran depth

Georgia returns perhaps the nation’s best quarterback in Carson Beck, but he wasn’t sharp early for the Red team Saturday. Beck had several overthrows and threw two interceptions, including one in which he didn’t see linebacker CJ Allen over the middle. It’s no concern; after all, Beck was unimpressive in the second half of last year’s game, then assembling a fantastic season months later.

But Beck still had several good throws, perhaps his best coming on the final possession when he fired a 39-yard dart down the field for Rara Thomas. He followed with a beautiful lob to leading receiver Dominic Lovett in the corner of the end zone for a game-tying score. With his team down seven and on its final chance, Beck was his best. That counts for a little something, even in this environment.

Overall, Beck finished 25-for-46 passing for 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’ll enter the coming season a favorite for the Heisman Trophy and among the top candidates to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Bulldogs should be ecstatic with the defense. Both teams’ defenses looked fast and tough, constantly contesting on catches and making skill players battle for yards. Youngsters, such as defensive back KJ Bolden and linebackers Allen and Chris Cole, impressed at times.

Mykel Williams, now an edge rusher, had the play of the day by tipping and intercepting a Beck pass in the red zone. He also batted a third-down pass to open the second half. The early returns of his transition are encouraging as Georgia tries to maximize the former five-star recruit.

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday:

-Backup quarterback Gunner Stockton hit receiver Anthony Evans III on a 54-yard completion down the sideline on the Black team’s first drive, which resulted in a touchdown. His best throw might’ve been a 32-yard dart to Nitro Tuggle late in the second half. He followed with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Sacovie White. Stockton showed nice zip on his throws and a willingness to challenge defenders. He looked comfortable as he steps into the No. 2 role – and potentially the starting job a year from now.

He finished 23-for-38 passing for 246 yards, a touchdown and an interception. White dropped a really nice touch pass on fourth down at game’s end that would’ve positioned the Black team to win.

-As mentioned earlier, Beck wasn’t his best, especially on deep throws. He finally connected with Dominic Lovett on the third possession, hitting him for 34 yards to put Georgia inside the 10 (before Williams’ interception). Lovett also had a contested catch and dragged defenders with him inside the five. He caught four of six targets for 73 yards in the first half and appears poised for a big season as Georgia’s top wideout. He led all receivers with seven catches for 104 yards and a score.

-Receiver Colbie Young, a Miami transfer, snagged a Beck pass over the middle with Daylen Everette draped all over him. He also caught a 2-yard touchdown shortly before halftime. Young, who generated plenty of praise in South Florida, should be another helpful addition.

-Trevor Etienne, Georgia’s Florida import at running back, showed his elusiveness and slipperiness on nearly every run. He sped down the sideline, outpacing defenders on one dash that was negated by a hold. He also had a 14-yard catch and run, reminding that he’s dangerous in the passing game, too.

Etienne looks like a legitimate weapon for offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. He could be facing a suspension following a recent DUI arrest, but whenever he takes the field, he gives Georgia a home-run threat at that position it lacked last year.

-Running back Andrew Paul had a 16-yard outside run and followed with a 1-yard score on the opening drive. He, Etienne and Roderick Robinson give Georgia a well-rounded trio of backs.

-Linebacker Jalon Walker had a nice pressure on Beck and flew around the field. He swatted Beck’s fourth-down pass on the Red team’s second-to-last possession. Outside linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. showed excellent burst while breaking through the line and getting a tackle for loss on Robinson.

-Bolden, a top-ranked defensive back from Buford, flashed on several plays. His most impressive came on third-and-short when he stonewalled Evans to prevent him from getting a first down near midfield. Bolden looks like an immediate-impact player. Remember, All-American safety Malaki Starks helped Georgia’s defense during his freshman season, so Bolden will be rewarded if the team thinks he’s ready early.

-Safety Dan Jackson tackled tight end Oscar Delp on an incompletion to the sideline. He had a pass breakup on Young in the second half. Jackson read the field well and played with good energy. He’ll be an important part of a reshaped secondary that lost Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith to the NFL.

-It was a quiet afternoon for tight ends (aside from Bowers’ applause). Starter Oscar Delp had one catch for six yards. Lawson Luckie also had one, though it went for 18 yards. Freshman Jaden Reddell caught four passes for 19 yards.

-Allen’s pick on Beck was the notable play, but he simply looks the part of the next high-level linebacker in Athens. Watch for No. 3 next season.

-Cole jumped a Stockton pass and just missed hauling it in for a pick-six. It was among the more impressive plays Saturday.