Q&A: Georgia safety Dan Jackson wouldn’t change a thing about his Bulldogs career

Following are Jackson’s comments to reporters in advance of Saturday’s matchup with the Longhorns:

Q: You had a little decision to make before you decided to come back to Georgia. If you had not come back, what would you be doing right now?

A: I’m not sure. At first, it was a conversation that we had last winter. In my mind I kind of knew that I definitely wanted to come back. Definitely felt like I had some unfinished business. I had another shot to win an SEC championship and a national championship. I couldn’t let that pass up.

Q: How satisfying has this season been for you so far?

A: I mean, it’s been some of the best years in my life here. It’s been a grind. It definitely hasn’t been an easy route. But I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Most thankful for just the relationships I made with these guys, everything we’ve been through.

Q: Could you speak to your recollections of that first meeting. Do you like the idea of playing a team twice in this situation?

A: Yeah, I mean, it was a great atmosphere, great SEC matchup. It’s another reason that you come to the University of Georgia, so you can play in matchups like that. They’re a great football team. I expect the same thing. I know we’re going to have a great game plan. The coaches are going to give us a great game plan. Expect the same results.

Q: Do you like the idea of playing them twice and the idea of getting them closer to home?

A: It’s nice. We’ve thankfully had the opportunity to have a number of games in (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) since I’ve been a part of this team. Really just focused on the fact that it’s another chance to win an SEC championship. Texas has a great football team. Just more focused on the fact that we get another chance to win a championship.

Q: You have been one of the teams that have been able to pick yourselves up off the ground after losses. How much does being able to gut through those types of things help you now potentially playing for two different championships?

A: You know, one of the biggest things we preach is 60 minutes or however long it takes. We saw that last week. It was a lot longer than 60 minutes. It just shows you the kind of team that we have. I think a lot of that has to do with the way we practice, the way we compete every day with each other. Also leading up to the season, the way we got after it in the weight room, just the overall connection that we have on this team.

Q: How much pride do you take in the journey you’ve had as a walk-on, and what is the message in today’s world of college football?

A: I mean, I take a lot of pride in that. It’s been my life for the last six years. I’m very proud of every opportunity I’ve had. I’ve also had a lot of help along the way. I’ve thankfully had great coaches here at Georgia, great teammates that have helped me to get better. Just going against great competition every day. To the younger dude, just always count on yourself is what I’d tell them. Just keep your faith first if you’re a religious person like I am. Just don’t give up.

Q: Your journey is similar to (former Georgia quarterback) Stetson Bennett. How much motivation did you take from Stetson?

A: Coming in, I just definitely looked up to Stetson. It’s a similar journey. He always felt like he was working in the right direction with whatever he did, just doing the duty that lies nearest. Whatever we needed him to do at that time, he was going to do it. I just like to learn from great examples like that. It just gives me a lot of encouragement.

Q: Kirby said you came to Georgia without them even recruiting you. What did that look like?

A: Yep, I thankfully got in touch with coach (Charlton) Warren at the time. He was the DB’s coach. He said they watched my film. I basically expressed how much I wanted to play here. From there, it was basically, ‘we have a spot for you at camp, we’d love to have you be a part of the team.’ Definitely the walk-on spot is what it was. I was just excited for the opportunity because I’ve always wanted to come here.

Q: Are you going to be pursuing the NFL after the season?

A: Yes, sir. That was one of the goals I had for myself. Obviously, right now I’m just focused on this game and finishing out and trying to win another national championship. But that’s the goal, yep.

Q: Do you feel like y’all have to prepare for two quarterbacks when you face Texas?

A: First and foremost, they come from a great program. They’re both really smart guys. Nobody’s the exact same. We’re definitely going to be watching a lot of film this week, like we have in the past. We’re just going to be ready for both of them. They’re both great athletes.

Q: Do you feel like you have to prepare for the run a little bit more with Arch Manning?

A: I mean, right now, based off of what we’ve seen, you could say that. Both of them, like I said, are great athletes. We’ll be ready for both of them.