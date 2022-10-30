Private funeral for Vince Dooley, public celebration to be announced

Dooley, the legendary Georgia head football coach and athletic director died on Friday at the age of 90.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the University of Georgia Libraries, 320 South Jackson Street, Athens, Ga. 30602; the Georgia Historical Society Vincent J. Dooley Distinguished Fellows Program, One Baltimore Place NW, Suite G300, Atlanta, Ga. 30308; Champions Community Foundation, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, Ga. 30022 or The Catholic Center at the University of Georgia, 1344 S. Lumpkin Street, Athens, Ga. 30605.