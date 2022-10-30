ajc logo
X

Private funeral for Vince Dooley, public celebration to be announced

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Funeral services for Vince Dooley will be private. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Dooley, the legendary Georgia head football coach and athletic director died on Friday at the age of 90.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the University of Georgia Libraries, 320 South Jackson Street, Athens, Ga. 30602; the Georgia Historical Society Vincent J. Dooley Distinguished Fellows Program, One Baltimore Place NW, Suite G300, Atlanta, Ga. 30308; Champions Community Foundation, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, Ga. 30022 or The Catholic Center at the University of Georgia, 1344 S. Lumpkin Street, Athens, Ga. 30605.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Mackenzie Miles

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich cartoon tribute to Coach Vince Dooley: RIP to one great Dawg
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
