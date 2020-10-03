Plenty of tailgating and partying happening before Georgia-Auburn

There was an occasional tent to be found in UGA parking lots as Georgia fans tailgated before the Auburn game Saturday night in Athens. (Chip Towers/Chip.Towers@ajc.com) Credit: Chip Towers Credit: Chip Towers

North and South Campus were decidedly serene in comparison. There were some significant tailgate spreads scattered about, and it appeared that several groups ignored the tent ban, including one that was erected right next to the Student Learning Center near the middle of campus. But the did not seem to be encountering any resistance from UGA police or officials.

The most intense tailgating appeared to be taking place in backyards well outside the town-and-gown boundaries of Athens and the UGA campus. David and Betsy Lilliston of Watkinsville welcomed most of the members of their group known as the “Take No Prisoners Tailgate” to the backyard of their home in the Lake Welbrook subdivision. They normally set up at 7 a.m. each home-game Saturday on Field Street, right behind the southeast corner of Sanford Stadium. Accordingly, Lilliston said his backyard tailgate opened at the same time.

“We’re a very dedicated group,” Lilliston deadpanned.

David and Betsy Lilliston of Watkinsville hosted fellow members of their "Take No Prisoners Tailgate" group in their backyard on Saturday. They were among a large number of donors to opt-out on season tickets this season. (Submitted photo)

UGA alums and longtime Hartman Fund contributors, Lilliston said they all “opted out” of their season tickets this year and will take turns hosting the tailgate at their respective homes. But they were welcoming to all comers, including two Auburn friends.

Across town on the other side of Athens, Joey Tucker had a group of friends over to watch the game on a projector screen in the backyard of his Homewood Hills house.

“Even though we aren’t on campus, it was great just getting together,” Tucker said.