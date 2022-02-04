Pitching makes Georgia baseball a consensus Top 25 pick

Woods earned freshman All-SEC honors last season after posting a 4-1 mark and one save while striking out 53 in 53 innings of relief work. Woods likely will open the season as the Bulldogs’ primary reliever but could eventually assume a starting role.

A new addition appears set to take over as Georgia’s third weekend starter. Dylan Ross, a 6-5, 251-pound right-hander from Statesboro, comes to UGA from junior college. As a starter at Northwest Florida State, Ross put up 6-2 record and 3.88 ERA in 12 starts, including two complete games. He tallied 77 strikeouts and 28 walks in 60.1 innings.

Offensively, Georgia will return its top hitters, including outfielder Connor Tate (.344-10-33), shortstop Cole Tate (.319-2-20), infielder Josh McAllister (.333-9-29) and utility man Riley King (.261-6-34). The Bulldogs enter the 2022 campaign with a lot to prove after going 13-17 in SEC play last season and missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the last three opportunities.

“A lot of guys had opportunities to sign pro contracts but opted to come back to play here another year,” said Scott Stricklin, who is 231-186-1 in eight seasons as the Bulldogs’ coach. “We’re excited about what 2022 looks like.”

Georgia just missed the cut for the NCAA Tournament last year after making it in 2018 and ‘19. The tournament was not played due to the pandemic in 2020. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 when the season was canceled.

The Bulldogs open the season with a three-game set against Albany (N.Y.) Feb. 18-20 at Foley Field.

