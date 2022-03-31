Pitchers refocused as No. 23 Georgia hosts No. 16 Florida

While that may nudge the advantage over to the Gators’ dugout, Georgia coach Scott Stricklin felt it was more important to keep Cannon in his routine. That has served the 6-6, 213-pound junior well as he comes in having allowed only one walk -- and that one was intentional – and 43 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.

Barco has been equally as dominant. The 6-4 sophomore from Jacksonville has fanned 52 batters with only 5 walks in 38.1 innings.

“You can go either way with that,” coach Scott Stricklin said of holding Cannon until Friday. “We just decided to keep Jonathan on his regular rest and not change his routine. Also, last Friday night he was throwing in Lexington, Ky., with the wind-chill in the lower 30s. Those are tough conditions and we just didn’t feel great about bringing him back a day early.”

While it’s only the third SEC series of 10 this season, the Bulldogs find themselves at somewhat of a critical juncture. Their pitching, expected to be a team strength at the season’s outset, has left a lot to be desired. That was especially evident last weekend in Kentucky when Georgia lost the last two games by the combined score of 28-13.

That outing helped balloon the Bulldogs’ staff earned-run average to 4.86, which is 12th in the 14-team SEC. Opponents are batting .252 (12th) and Georgia has allowed 130 hits (13th) and 24 homers (12th).

While the struggles are understandable -- considering Georgia is without two of its weekend starters and three frontline pitchers have been lost for the season due to injuries -- Stricklin maintains that the Bulldogs have the talent on the roster to get the job done and has challenged them to do so.

The players have taken that challenge to heart. Cannon and senior closer Jack Gowen led a pitchers-only meeting to discuss the staff’s shortcomings. The Bulldogs responded with 7-2 win over Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

“It’s just confidence,” said Gowen, who is 1-0 with 2 saves and a 1.74 ERA in 10 appearances. “We just needed to get back out here and do what we know we can do and see a positive outcome. It’s good for the staff as a whole and just what we needed headed into a big weekend.”

Florida has had its troubles, too, with a top-heavy pitching staff. Overall, though, the Gators’ arms have been more steady. They come to Athens with with a 3.82 ERA, .220 opponents’ average, 100 hits and 18 homers allowed. They also are balanced by a big-bopper lineup that has slugged 45 home runs, including 15 in two weekends of SEC play.

Of course, just winning the series is ultimate goal, and a sweep could do wonders for either teams’ prospects as something is going to have to give between Tennessee or Vanderbilt this weekend. The Georgia-Florida series continues Friday (6 p.m., SECN+) and concludes Saturday (2 p.m., SECN+). Saturday is UGA Baseball Lettermen’s Day, too.

Georgia will be without No. 2 weekend starter Liam Sullivan until next weekend’s series against South Carolina. Dealing with arm soreness the last three weeks, Stricklin said they’re just being “overly cautious” with Sullivan. He’ll get his first live work against Georgia hitters on Friday.

In the meantime, the other Bulldogs’ pitchers appear to have reset and are ready for this weekend’s challenge.

“We knew we under-performed last weekend (against Kentucky), so to get that momentum back going into the Florida was huge,” Gowen said.

The Florida series began in 1931 and the Gators hold a 189-97-2 advantage. The teams met in Jacksonville last November for a fall exhibition the night before the Georgia-Florida football game, with the Bulldogs winning the exhibition 8-5 (and the football game 34-7). The Gators won the series last year 2-1 in Gainesville while Georgia swept at Foley Field in 2019.

In 2020, Georgia-Florida was slated to be a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup to open SEC play in Gainesville. But on their way to that game, the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Bulldogs to turn their bus around and the season was later canceled.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.