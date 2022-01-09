Hamburger icon
Photos: The scene Sunday as Georgia prepares to play for the national championship

Georgia Bulldogs
58 minutes ago

With one day before Georgia and Alabama meet to decide college football’s national championship, Indianapolis was busy with fans and the teams on Sunday.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographers captured a flavor of the activities, including a visit by the Georgia team to Lucas Oil Stadium.

And we caught up with some Georgia fans taking in the festivities on Georgia Street outside the Indianapolis Convention Center.

Georgia-Alabama championship coverage

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Jan. 10

TV / radio: ESPN, 750 AM, 95.5 FM, 1380 AM

A healthy, excited Georgia football team arrives in Indy

QB Stetson Bennett is living out his dream with Georgia

Before the game: Schedule of championship weekend events

How to follow AJC Sports journalists in Indianapolis

Full coverage on AJC.com

Subscribers will find more coverage, including souvenir pages, in print and ePaper editions.

