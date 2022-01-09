Photos: The scene Sunday as Georgia prepares to play for the national championship

With one day before Georgia and Alabama meet to decide college football’s national championship, Indianapolis was busy with fans and the teams on Sunday.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographers captured a flavor of the activities, including a visit by the Georgia team to Lucas Oil Stadium.
And we caught up with some Georgia fans taking in the festivities on Georgia Street outside the Indianapolis Convention Center.
Georgia-Alabama championship coverage
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Jan. 10
TV / radio: ESPN, 750 AM, 95.5 FM, 1380 AM
