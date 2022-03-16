Hamburger icon
‘Pec strain’ limits Nakobe Dean’s participation at Georgia’s Pro Day

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

ATHENS -- There probably was more anticipation around Nakobe Dean running the 40-yard dash for scouts at Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday than for almost any prospect the Bulldogs have produced in recent years.

Alas, Georgia’s star linebacker did not run. Turns out, there was a good reason.

“He has a pec strain,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart revealed, meaning a strained pectoral muscle. “He was getting ready for the combine and doing a lot of bench press and strained his pec. So, he hasn’t been able to train as much.”

Dean, who is getting a lot of first-round draft consideration, did do some position drills for what was a record turnout of NFL scouts and personnel executives. But otherwise he spent most of his time Wednesday in the shadows of the western wall of Georgia’s Payne Indoor Athletic Facility with a hoodie pulled over his head.

The good news for Dean is he has a lot of video to do his talking for him. The Butkus Award winner was a two-year starter at inside linebacker for the Bulldogs. An AP and Coaches’ All-SEC first-team selection for the 2021 season, Dean started all 15 games at middle linebacker and finished the season with 72 total tackles. He led the Bulldogs in tackles for loss with 10.5 and was second on team in sacks (6.0). He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus.

