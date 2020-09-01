Pathways beginning to clear for Georgia tackle Owen Condon

That is not to be interpreted as Condon “has won the job.” He knows that better than anybody. Condon has had to overcome more than his share of challenges just to get into the position to compete for playing time.

Condon was recovering from a season-ending knee injury he’d suffered in the second game of his senior year when he made that prediction in 2017. And he was still rehabbing from that by the time he enrolled at UGA in the summer of 2018.

There have been other injuries since then. A running back ran up on him a week into camp last year, resulting in a high-ankle sprain that hampered him well into the season. Later, Condon’s shoulder was yanked out of socket and he underwent surgery last November to repair a torn labrum.

Never mind competing with the likes of NFL first-rounders Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson for snaps, just staying out on the field proved tough.

But all that’s behind him now. Completely healthy for the first time at Georgia, Condon is finally making some headway. Whether he starts remains to be determined, but it’s clear that he is going to be in the mix.

“Owen Condon has really stepped it up and done some good things,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after last Saturday’s scrimmage. “Owen hasn’t been healthy since he’s been here. He’s a pleasant surprise in terms of competitiveness, intelligence, toughness. We’d like for him to play with a little more power and be able to move people.”

Stiff competition remains ever-present. Currently Condon is sharing right-tackle reps with redshirt freshman Warren McClendon. They’re both being pushed by 5-star freshman signee Tate Ratledge. And with Ben Cleveland, Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer all having experience at tackle, line coach Matt Luke has numerous options to consider before settles on a top five.

Still four weeks away from the season opener, the rotation is far from settled.

“We’re trying to find the best mix,” Smart said. “And, as always, it’s not three guys getting one spot. It’s can one of those guys go in and play guard better than one of our guards? So, we have a bit of musical chairs going on at the moment.”

So it is in every preseason camp, including the two Condon has already been through. He is nothing if not patient.

“It’s great to be back,” Condon said. “I feel really good right now. I feel like I’m moving as well as I ever have been in my life. My legs are healthy, I feel good, my (pass-protection) sets are solid. It’s going good.”

Condon came to UGA without illusions of grandeur. Recruited by fellow Oklahoman Sam Pittman, the 3-star prospect wasn’t expected to make an instant impact. But while the in-state Sooners never came through with an offer, Pittman told Condon immediately he felt his size and intelligence would eventually make him an SEC starter. He just needed to be patient and coachable. He needed time.

“I had talked to Coach Pittman about him a couple of times and he’s always telling me he was doing a good job and really studying the game,” said Justin Jones, Condon’s coach at Bishop McGuiness. “He always thought he had a bright future ahead of him. Again, it’s not a surprise to me or anybody back here. We always knew what Owen could do, and we have high expectations for him still.”

Few opponents are going to outsmart Condon. His high school grades and test scores were good enough to earn him an academic scholarship to Georgia if he pursued one. As it was, UGA’s strong scholastic reputation was one of its chief attractions for signing with the Bulldogs.

There was also a connection. Condon’s mother Sheri was raised in Atlanta and is a UGA alumnae. Condon’s father, Bill, hails from Pensacola, Fla., so the idea of Owen heading southeast always appealed to the family.

Pittman was a big selling factor, too. But Condon took Pittman’s departure for Arkansas and the Razorbacks’ head coaching job in stride. They’ll see each other on Sept. 26 when Georgia opens the season in Fayetteville.

“It’s going to be weird, for sure, since he’s the one who recruited me,” Condon said. “But we’re more focused on what we’ve got here with Coach (Matt) Luke. We all love playing for him so we’re not too worried about that. We’re just going to go out and give our all against Arkansas like we would any other opposing head coach.”

While the competition among the O-linemen is intense, Condon said there is “no animosity” among them. Their goals remain team based, like carrying on the tradition of the Great Wall of Georgia that was established before them.

And perhaps get another crack trying to run over Oklahoma in the playoffs.